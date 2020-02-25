2 / 8

That one came up because the Cybertruck has a massive battery pack to carry and a body made of 3-mm thick Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel body parts. And that must be heavy, period. It would be in a regular vehicle, not in Tesla’s pickup truck.

First and foremost, because it has an exoskeleton – the stressed-skin structure Musk tried to explain when he presented the vehicle. This sort of construction saves a lot of weight because most body parts – apart from crush cans and other minor stuff – play a structural function.

Finally, because it is crucial for an electric pickup truck to weigh as low as possible. It will already have the penalty of a heavy battery pack. Elon Musk himself said its weight would be comparable to that of a regular pickup truck of the same size. We’d bet it may even be lighter.

We have tried to explain that. Sandy Munro also gave it a shot, but people still fail to understand that. And keep repeating it will be heavy because of the 3-mm thick Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel body parts that ironically help it be lighter.