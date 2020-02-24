Our good friend Sean Mitchell has been supporting a bill in Colorado that would give new car buyers more choices when it comes to the purchasing process. More specifically, it would open up the direct sales model to all automakers.

Currently, Tesla is the only automaker allowed to sell its cars directly to consumers in Colorado. Upcoming EV startups like Rivian plan to follow suit, but even though its vehicles have the potential to be popular in Colorado, it won't be able to sell them there without traditional dealerships.

This is not really just about electric cars or companies like Tesla and Rivian. Instead, Mitchell believes all automakers should have the option to pursue direct sales and all consumers should be afforded the opportunity to purchase their new cars in a way they see fit.

Of course, it comes as no surprise that dealership owners are not on board with Mitchell's opinion. However, he believes that the traditional dealership model is antiquated and anti-American.

Have you ever left a traditional dealership and thought, "Wow, that was an incredible experience and I can't wait to do it again?" Have you had issues with Tesla's direct sales model? Do you agree with Mitchell's concerns and approve of bills like this?

Check out the entire video for more details. Then, have a look at the bill (linked below in the video description below). In addition, you can learn more about the developments by following Mitchell's Twitter activity. As always, share your thoughts with us in the comment section.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (All Things EV) on YouTube: