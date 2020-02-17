Nearly all reservations so far have been made online.
Reports are suggesting that almost nobody (at least in the Southern California region) is ordering the Ford Mustang Mach-E from dealers. No surprise there, since visiting dealerships can be a pain. Almost all reservations to date have been made online through Ford's website. This follows Tesla's model of online orders being the primary method of choice for buyers of Tesla's electric cars. This is especially true for Tesla's newer vehicles like the Model 3 and Model Y.
According to CarsDirect:
A bulletin to Southern California Ford dealers reviewed by CarsDirect reveals that nearly every reservation for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is being made online in the SoCal region.
Also of interest are Mach-E reservation counts in Ford's Los Angeles marketing region, which were also divulged in the bulletin.
Galpin Ford in Van Nuys leads the pack with 97 reservations at present. Other top dealers in the region include Tuttle-Click Ford in Irvine (78), Santa Monica Ford (72), and South Bay Ford in Torrance (63).
According to Ford, just 92 out of 1,712 reservations in the SoCalregion were made at dealerships. The rest were made online.
Favoring online ordering isn't really a surprise to us though. First of all, there are no Mach-Es at dealerships to go check out, so what would be the point in driving to a dealer to place an order. Secondly, many electric car buyers have shown a preference to place orders online. Lastly, let's remember that an order, in this case, is really just a refundable deposit ($500) at this point in time.
In regards to which versions of the Mach-E most SoCal reservation holders are choosing, the breakdown is as follows:
- 80% were for the optional extended range battery
- 55% were for all-wheel-drive
- 30% opted for the sportier GT trim
We've included some of the information on how reserving a Mach-E works from Ford's website below. You can read it in its entirety here.
Reservation.
You may be able to configure a Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicle (the “Vehicle”) through the Reservation Process (“Reservation”). By completing the Reservation Process, you are not ordering or purchasing a vehicle. The Reservation Process allows you to configure a Vehicle and pay the Reservation Deposit (“Reservation Deposit”) to Ford. Participation in the Program does not guarantee you vehicle delivery. You must contact a Dealer to discuss final transaction pricing, arrange any necessary financing, and complete your purchase of the Vehicle. Your Reservation does not guarantee a set price for the Vehicle. The Dealer sets the Vehicle price, which may differ from the MSRP. Unless otherwise indicated, MSRP is the manufacturer suggested retail price and does not include destination/delivery fee plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Optional equipment not included.
Reservation Process.
In order to complete the Reservation Process, you will be required to (1) create and/or login to your Ford account, (2) submit certain information to Ford, and (3) pay a refundable Reservation Deposit of $500 to Ford. Ford will hold Reservation Deposits and will not pay interest on Reservation Deposits. Any interest earned on the account will be the sole property of Ford.
Vehicle Specifications, Configuration and Battery Range.
You understand that we may not have completed the development of the Vehicle or begun manufacturing the Vehicle at the time of your Reservation. By agreeing to these Terms, you represent and warrant to us that you understand that the Vehicle configuration may change prior to execution of a sales agreement between you and a Dealer.
No Purchase Requirement.
The Program does not require you to complete a vehicle purchase, finance, or lease contract. If you change your mind before you have entered into a contract with your Dealer, you may cancel your Reservation