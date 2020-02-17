Reports are suggesting that almost nobody (at least in the Southern California region) is ordering the Ford Mustang Mach-E from dealers. No surprise there, since visiting dealerships can be a pain. Almost all reservations to date have been made online through Ford's website. This follows Tesla's model of online orders being the primary method of choice for buyers of Tesla's electric cars. This is especially true for Tesla's newer vehicles like the Model 3 and Model Y.

According to CarsDirect:

A bulletin to Southern California Ford dealers reviewed by CarsDirect reveals that nearly every reservation for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is being made online in the SoCal region. Also of interest are Mach-E reservation counts in Ford's Los Angeles marketing region, which were also divulged in the bulletin. Galpin Ford in Van Nuys leads the pack with 97 reservations at present. Other top dealers in the region include Tuttle-Click Ford in Irvine (78), Santa Monica Ford (72), and South Bay Ford in Torrance (63).

According to Ford, just 92 out of 1,712 reservations in the SoCalregion were made at dealerships. The rest were made online.

Favoring online ordering isn't really a surprise to us though. First of all, there are no Mach-Es at dealerships to go check out, so what would be the point in driving to a dealer to place an order. Secondly, many electric car buyers have shown a preference to place orders online. Lastly, let's remember that an order, in this case, is really just a refundable deposit ($500) at this point in time.

In regards to which versions of the Mach-E most SoCal reservation holders are choosing, the breakdown is as follows:

80% were for the optional extended range battery

55% were for all-wheel-drive

30% opted for the sportier GT trim

We've included some of the information on how reserving a Mach-E works from Ford's website below. You can read it in its entirety here.