I’ve been a big proponent of electric vehicles and have owned several including the 2011 Chevy Volt, and both the 2012 and 2014 Tesla Model S (long story). As my current car approached five years this December, I decided to see what was available. Here’s what I found.

I surveyed the market for every EV that exists today or will exist in the next few months. TLDR; the Model S was still the best luxury performance EV I could find. A few thoughts:

The Audi e-tron has a really nice interior and drives well, but lacks both the acceleration and range of a Tesla S or X. With only 200 miles of range and no acceleration, I decided to pass. The Jaguar I-Pace was a contender. The range is a little bit better than the Audi at around 230, I think, but still less than my old Model S (240 miles), and again, not nearly the acceleration, but much closer. This was my first time driving a Jaguar, and it was nice, but the company has a lot to learn in the coming years. The Porsche Taycan looks interesting but it’s ridiculously priced and about the same performance as the Model S. Plus, Porsche is going to have to go through the growing pains Tesla has for the last eight years. While Ford thinks turning the Mustang into a crossover (Mach-E) is a genius move, I was offended by it. Mustang means a two-door sports car. I object on the basis of bad branding alone!

Tesla also has a huge advantage in terms of the installed Supercharger network it has created. So, if you’re looking for an EV right now, I’d look at the Model 3 (lower-priced, but great performance) or the Model S (luxury high-performance).