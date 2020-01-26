It's that time of year again. The time many of us dread since it means cold temperatures and slick road conditions. Fortunately, for people in many areas, winter doesn't last very long or exist in the sense that we know it in the Midwest and more northerly states. Head even further north to Canada, and people in some locations deal with winter conditions for one-third of the year or more.

We've shared many articles and videos that focus on the Tesla Model 3 and its overall performance in winter conditions. There's a whole lot to consider when buying a car to brave the ice and snow. This is especially true if you plan to buy a Tesla or any EV really. Aside from the more commonly discussed issues related to range and charging, it's important to know that your car will be able to handle the road conditions.

In this recent video, YouTube influencer Redskull puts his Model 3 through the paces in the cold and snowy Canadian winter. The car is a Model 3 Performance, so it's dual-motor all-wheel drive. We've seen more articles and videos showcasing the rear-wheel-drive Model 3, as well as the less expensive Standard Range and Long Range variants. In addition, many of the tests we've seen have been on stock all-season tires. This Model 3 Performance is wearing winter rubber.

Check out the video to learn more. Then, leave us your wisdom in the comment section below.

Video Description via Redskull on YouTube: