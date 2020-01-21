It comes as no surprise that people experience issues with their cars in extreme weather. In fact, this is one of the primary concerns when it comes to owning an EV. With a minimal-range electric vehicle that charges rather slowly, we'll be completely honest to say that it may not work for you if you regularly endure sub-zero temps.

With that said, a longer range electric car with fast-charging capability, available all-wheel drive, and a network of public fast chargers could easily make this all a non-issue. Enter basically all Tesla vehicles, and more specifically, the Model 3, which is increasingly affordable compared to the company's flagship offerings: the Tesla Model S and Model X, which both offer the same situation in terms of range, fast-charging, and widespread public charging capability.

Whenever we publish an article about cold weather and snow, we know full well that people will almost immediately comment about how the cold temps are not "that" cold and the snow is not "that" deep. Always trying to throw shade and prove that their situation is much more difficult.

Honestly, none of that matters here. Regardless of the above, people in different regions experience varying levels of cold, ice, and snow. Nonetheless, it's critical to address these issues and let EV owners, and especially Tesla owners, know that they'll be ok.

In this recent video, a Tesla Model 3 is tested in temps in excess of 40 below. Sure, there may be folks in areas that experience temps below -40 Celsius and -40 Fahrenheit, but there's no discounting that these are extremely cold temps.

Take a look at the video above and then let us know your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

Video Description via Rocky Mountain Tesla on YouTube:

