The Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE), a nonprofit working to develop and commercialize clean, efficient, and sustainable transportation technologies, recently completed, in partnership with the Midwest Hydrogen Center of Excellence (MHCoE), Cleveland State University (CSU), and the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA), an interesting study evaluating the relationship between ambient temperature and range of zero-emission buses.

The bottom line of the study is that all transit buses, regardless of fuel source, experience some loss of range in extreme weather. Conventional diesel models simply are using more fuel during winter, just like cars.

In the case of electric buses, transit agencies, however, need to know whether the buses will be able to cover a particular route also during the winter. The brief sample of results that we saw shows that change of ambient temperature from 50-60°F (10-15°C) to 22-32°F (-5°C to 0°C) might result in:

37.8% decrease of range of an all-electric bus

23.1% decrease of range of a hydrogen fuel cell bus

Those are not even extreme cold temperatures, but already a significant part of the range was consumed by the heating and decreased efficiency.

We are cautious about the advantage of FCVs compared to BEVs, but CTE notes a bigger relative drop for BEVs.