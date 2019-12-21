BYD happily announced another milestone at its U.S. manufacturing plant in Lancaster, California, which this month completed its 400th electric bus.

"BYD now has more than 50 municipal, transit agency, university, airport, federal and other commercial and private-sector bus customers, including the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, Antelope Valley Transit Authority, Denver RTD, Kansas City International Airport, and Solano County Transit."

The jubilee vehicle is a 60-foot articulated K11M model transit bus, for Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), which ordered a total of 20.

The first BYD electric bus was completed and delivered in 2014. Since then, the Chinese manufacturer expanded its offer from a single model to an entire lineup:

transit bus models ranging from the 30-foot K7 to the 60-foot K11

coach models ranging from 23-foot C6 to the double-deck, 45-foot C10MS

The company now employees more than 750 people:

"In just six years, BYD has grown to become the largest battery electric bus manufacturer in North America, with more than 750 employees. The company has expanded its Lancaster manufacturing plant, a former motorhome manufacturing facility, from 100,000 square feet to over a half million square feet. In all, BYD has invested more than $250 million in North America, and in 2018 alone, has spent $70 million on components and services from American vendors."

The single electric bus has the potential to offset the emission of roughly 27 gasoline cars.

"BYD buses are a win-win for riders, bus operators, and the environment. Riders get a comfortable, quieter ride while operators get vehicles with fewer moving parts and lower fuel and maintenance costs. The environment benefits from the fact there are no polluting emissions. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s website states that every zero-emission bus eliminates approximately 1,690 tons of CO2 over a 12-year period. This is equivalent to taking 27 cars off the road. These buses also eliminate approximately 10 tons of nitrogen oxides and 350 pounds of diesel particulate matter."

BYD North America President Stella Li said: