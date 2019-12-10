BYD continues its high momentum of all-electric bus sales, and right after securing the largest EV orders in the U.S. and South America in November, it announced also the largest ever single electric bus order in Europe!

Keolis Nederland BV, the Dutch subsidiary of global public transport provider, Keolis, has placed an order for 259 BYD buses, with deliveries starting from summer 2020.

The deal includes three models:

8.7-metre midi bus

midi bus 12-metre - 206 units, all of which will be equipped with pantographs for fast charging

- 206 units, all of which will be equipped with pantographs for fast charging new 13-metre model - "equipped with new upgraded battery technology to provide extended range and ‘city-to-city’ capability"

"The deal was reached following close cooperation between Keolis and BYD to devise a demanding whole-life package which delivers a total transport solution and takes into account operational needs and passenger comfort requirements." "For Keolis Nederland, BYD’s 8.7-metre midi bus, 12-metre and new 13-metre eBus models will enter service from the end of 2020 on routes throughout the Netherlands’ IJssel-Vecht region, including front-line operations in the municipalities of Zwolle, Apeldoorn and Lelystad. BYD’s 13-metre modelis equipped with new upgraded battery technology to provide extended range and ‘city-to-city’ capability.The majority of the Keolis order comprises 206 of BYD’s best-selling 12-metre model all of which will be equipped with pantographs."

BYD so far sold (delivered or received the order) for a total of more than 1,200 electric buses in Europe.

Frank Janssen, CEO Keolis Nederland said:

“It is another milestone for Keolis Nederland and the Keolis Group in developing and deploying electromobility solutions around the world and it reaffirms our commitment to supporting public transport authorities in the transition to sustainability. We’ve chosen BYD due to our excellent experience with their e-buses. These are a fundamental part in our daily operation to the full satisfaction of our passengers and employees. Furthermore we trust in BYD’s expertise as a manufacturer in developing and maintaining battery-packages.”

BYD Europe Managing Director, Isbrand Ho said: