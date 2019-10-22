How many miles of range do you get for your money?
Some EVs have more range than others, though most of the newest entrants seem to hover ~250-mile threshold, give or take. Pricing for these "long-range" electric cars and SUVs seems to be somewhat consistent as well. They're all in the neighborhood of about ~$35,000-40,000.
Since range is a top consideration when it comes to electric vehicles, we've decided to break down precisely how far your dollar goes in terms of miles per charge. For instance, the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus starts at $39,490 and offers 250 miles of range. Thus, dividing its starting price by its total range gets us a dollar-per-mile score of $158.
It's important to note that some cars will not be sold for MSRP due to dealerships' ability to adjust pricing. In addition, some people may be eligible for a U.S. federal EV credit of up to $7,500. However, companies like Tesla and GM no longer qualify for the full credit.
Click through the following slides to see how today's EVs stack up in terms of MSRP versus range. Be sure to scroll past our winner for a few bonus slides.