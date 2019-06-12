Technically the MSRP is the same, but effectively the new Bolt EV is offered for more than $10,000 cheaper

Chevrolet didn't change the $36,620 MSRP of the Chevrolet Bolt EV in April when the eligible federal tax credit decreased from $7,500 to $3,750, but it's doesn't mean that you can't buy it way cheaper.

According to input from our reader, the discounts from MSRP now go beyond $8,000 or $9,000 to as much as $10,500 in the case of the base LT trim and $11,500 in the case of the higher trim Premier.

It would lower the effective price:

  • Bolt EV LT: from $37,495 (with $875 D&H) to $26,995 and $23,245 after deducting federal tax credit.
  • Bolt EV Premier: from $41,895 (with $875 D&H) to $30,395 and $26,645 after deducting federal tax credit.
    The other option is 0% APR for up to 72 months.

Chevrolet Bolt EV sales in U.S. - May 2019

Chevrolet Bolt EV sales this year stay at the same level as in 2018 (6,622 YTD vs 6,775 year ago), which is not bad considering the $3,750 lower federal tax credit. The current amount will last through the end of September 2019. From October, it will be just $1,875.

 

Kendall Chevrolet dealer:

Chevrolet Bolt EV deal

