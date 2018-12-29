FAW’s Hongqi Launches First Electric SUV Called E-HS3

1 H BY GASGOO

More electric SUVs coming in China.

Hongqi, the premium car brand owned by FAW Group, officially put its first all-electric SUV dubbed E-HS3 into mass production on December 27. The model has been unveiled at the Auto China 2018 in April and is about to hit the market next year.

The Hongqi E-HS3 boasts a stylish exterior which is characterized by a brand-new waterfall grille surrounded by a high-shine chrome frame than can glisten as the vehicle moves. The slim headlights with sculptural design are connected by the grille in the middle.

The sporty essence of the E-HS3’s side profile is highlighted by straight high-positioned waistlines and the hidden B pillar. The charging port is located in the right front wheel fender.

The new model adopts the trendy design that makes the taillight cluster run through the entire rear end. The rear bumper at the bottom is covered by a black plastic material, which conveys a sense of toughness.

The vehicle, positioned as a compact SUV, measures 4,490mm long, 1,874mm wide and 1,613mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,750mm.

The black and cream-colored interior may make drivers feel like home. The three-spoke steering wheel and the floating liquid crystal display at the center console are quite popular for the current interior design trend.

Powering the E-HS3 SUV is an electric motor producing 114kW of power and a ternary-lithium battery pack independently developed by FAW Group.

