Watch Jaguar I-Pace Caught On The Move In U.S., Plus Images
Jaguar’s sleek new all-electric crossover, the I-Pace, has been getting a lot of attention since its March 1st world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show, and now we’ve managed to snap exclusive first images of four I-Paces in New Jersey.
Seen in red, blue, and black below, the all-new I-Pace is certainly a head-turner.
With a 90 kWh battery, 394 HP and an estimated 240-mile range (we believe the EPA range rating will be higher than 240 miles), Jaguar beat the likes of Audi, Mercedes, and BMW to the punch, by being the first established OEM to bring a premium, long-range electric vehicle to market.
There haven’t been many sightings of the I-Pace on U.S. roads in the wild, that is, until now. InsideEVs was lucky to catch not one, but four Jaguar I-Paces in Montclair, New Jersey, with JLR employees conducting a tour of testing out public charging stations.
We didn’t have the opportunity to take interior pictures, as these were pre-production variants, and it’s common courtesy for journalists to not take interior pictures of non-production vehicles while they are being test driven, as often the interior isn’t finished, and has active testing gear.
However, the JLR employees kindly allowed us to snap a bunch of exterior shots and even posed the cars for the angles we wanted to capture.
Great looking car,nice to see them out in the wild.
Awesome, its getting closer…
Between seeing the prototypes and seeing the Electrify America plan for WA state, this is getting really exciting. Going to have pretty good road trip charger layout here on the West coast.
Also think that the EPA rating will be a nice surprise, just can’t see how a 90kWh battery and a more aero form gets the same range as a Bolt. Am hoping for close to 300.
Yep, I think Jaguar is underpromising so as to easily over-achieve.
Excellent… So when do they go on sale nationwide?
I believe they launch in the UK very soon (they are already producing production models) and come to the US in the fall.
Well they are already behind in the availability date they projected, plus thy won’t produce that many this year.
Something like Bolt numbers, or a bit under, 22k.
It might take you a while to get one.
The power lines caught my attention. . Why are they not in the ground?
Looks nice overall although the rear end kind of reminds me of the first generation Acura Integra hatchback (in a good way). I wish them success because it looks more than competitive with comparably priced ICE vehicles.
+1 on the Integra similarly!