Are Electric Pickup Trucks Really The Future? Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

Is the electric pickup truck possible now or do we need to wait another 10 years?

The Fast Lane Truck recently discussed all-electric pickup trucks, wondering whether an electric truck like the Rivian R1T is the future or not. The video has a curious title: Are Electric Trucks The Future? No, You’re Wrong!

More Trucks
Future Electric Pickup Trucks Worth Waiting For
Analysis: Tesla Pickup Truck Battery Size, Range, & 0-60-MPH Time
Watch Rivian R1S Electric SUV Roll By At Arm's Length Away: Video

The pickup truck is a hot segment in the U.S. and EVs would bring superior driving experience, especially off-road, as well as high towing capability. That’s in theory, because it all depends on batteries, which needs to be huge to support long-range driving under load. The bigger the pack, the higher the price.

As you can see in the video, skeptics have strong arguments and doubts. What really matters is that at least one of these highly capable electric trucks launches so we can all see the performance in the real world.

Truck models/companies discussed:

Rivian R1T – Visit out Rivian Truck Forum here

Tesla Truck Render – Talk Tesla pickups here in our Forum

Atlis XT

 

Bollinger B1

Workhorse W 15

 

3 Comments on "Are Electric Pickup Trucks Really The Future? Video"

F150 Brian

Clearly they are the future; when they will displace ICE trucks in any scale is a matter of economics.
Batteries are still way to expensive, but cost will continue to fall. SInce most are still 2+yrs out maybe they have it timed right.
I think there is still room for a REx play. An all-electric platform with moderate battery capacity and a secondary source of energy. In this model, a fuel cell would prevent the need for complex exhaust (evaporator, filter, catalytic converter, muffler and pipes to divert exhaust away from doors/windows. A FC on the other hand, can output exhaust (water/heat) directly without any of this complication.
And when batteries are clearly more economical, simply don’t offer the REx any more as there is plenty of space for additional batteries.

1 hour ago
Kenneth Bokor
OMG, really, don’t think Electric Pick-up are real? Poor lost souls. The only real valid player right now is Rivian, as both of their pre-production vehicles are outstanding. They just have to spin up some serious production numbers. To agree with them (“no you are wrong”): Atlis is a joke – $1M in funding, with only computer renderings. Nothing else. Please…… Bollinger, been building a couple of prototypes for 2 years. No hint at production numbers and financials. Really, how mass-market will this be adopted? No much unless commercial work fleets grab this or the military. Workhorse is not even close to anything for production other than their drone and their funding is not much better. Strike off the list. To disagree with them (“no you are wrong”): Rivian – is a real player with good financials, supply chain in tact and I’m guessing by now a good number of reservations. Their 2 pre-productions look like they are ready to go. Just need to hear their production numbers which I think will be very limited for the first few years, so that won’t make them any dominant player just yet. Tesla Semi – it’s very real, and selling massively in… Read more »
48 minutes ago
John

To me, the very fact that full size pickups are the highest selling vehicle in the entire United States vehicle market would lend itself to EV pickups being a HUGE market. And it’s boggling to me that any of the Big 3 would think that they’ll be fine forever doing nothing different.

30 minutes ago