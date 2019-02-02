Are Electric Pickup Trucks Really The Future? Video
Is the electric pickup truck possible now or do we need to wait another 10 years?
The Fast Lane Truck recently discussed all-electric pickup trucks, wondering whether an electric truck like the Rivian R1T is the future or not. The video has a curious title: Are Electric Trucks The Future? No, You’re Wrong!
The pickup truck is a hot segment in the U.S. and EVs would bring superior driving experience, especially off-road, as well as high towing capability. That’s in theory, because it all depends on batteries, which needs to be huge to support long-range driving under load. The bigger the pack, the higher the price.
As you can see in the video, skeptics have strong arguments and doubts. What really matters is that at least one of these highly capable electric trucks launches so we can all see the performance in the real world.
Truck models/companies discussed:
Rivian R1T
Tesla Truck Render
Atlis XT
Bollinger B1
Workhorse W 15
3 Comments on "Are Electric Pickup Trucks Really The Future? Video"
Clearly they are the future; when they will displace ICE trucks in any scale is a matter of economics.
Batteries are still way to expensive, but cost will continue to fall. SInce most are still 2+yrs out maybe they have it timed right.
I think there is still room for a REx play. An all-electric platform with moderate battery capacity and a secondary source of energy. In this model, a fuel cell would prevent the need for complex exhaust (evaporator, filter, catalytic converter, muffler and pipes to divert exhaust away from doors/windows. A FC on the other hand, can output exhaust (water/heat) directly without any of this complication.
And when batteries are clearly more economical, simply don’t offer the REx any more as there is plenty of space for additional batteries.
To me, the very fact that full size pickups are the highest selling vehicle in the entire United States vehicle market would lend itself to EV pickups being a HUGE market. And it’s boggling to me that any of the Big 3 would think that they’ll be fine forever doing nothing different.