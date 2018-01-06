DragTimes Clocks Tesla Model 3 At 4.66 Seconds In 0-60 MPH Dash – Video

23 hours ago by Eric Loveday

The Tesla Model 3 is even quicker than the automaker claims.

Tesla says the long-range, RWD Model 3 does 0 to 60 MPH in 5.1 seconds, but that’s a conservative figure, according to testing conducted by DragTimes.

With a VBOX attached to record data, DragTimes found that the Model 3 does 0 to 60 MPH in just 4.66 seconds.

The quarter-mile run was accomplished in 13.3 seconds at a trap speed of 103 MPH.

Video description:

“We drive and test the all new Tesla Model 3 with the VBOX recording 0-60 MPH and full 1/4 Mile data.”



The 4.66-second time for 0 to 60 MPH is very impressive when you consider this is not the dual-motor performance version. That version will arrive later on and should be able to dash to 60 MPH in the 3s, or perhaps even upper 2s.

For comparative purposes, 4.66 seconds is rather close to the time of the “uncorked” Tesla Model S 75D, which clocks in at 4.2 seconds for 0 to 60 MPH.