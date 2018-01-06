DragTimes Clocks Tesla Model 3 At 4.66 Seconds In 0-60 MPH Dash – Video
23 hours ago by Eric Loveday 18Comments
The Tesla Model 3 is even quicker than the automaker claims.
Tesla says the long-range, RWD Model 3 does 0 to 60 MPH in 5.1 seconds, but that’s a conservative figure, according to testing conducted by DragTimes.
With a VBOX attached to record data, DragTimes found that the Model 3 does 0 to 60 MPH in just 4.66 seconds.
The quarter-mile run was accomplished in 13.3 seconds at a trap speed of 103 MPH.
Video description:
“We drive and test the all new Tesla Model 3 with the VBOX recording 0-60 MPH and full 1/4 Mile data.”
The 4.66-second time for 0 to 60 MPH is very impressive when you consider this is not the dual-motor performance version. That version will arrive later on and should be able to dash to 60 MPH in the 3s, or perhaps even upper 2s.
For comparative purposes, 4.66 seconds is rather close to the time of the “uncorked” Tesla Model S 75D, which clocks in at 4.2 seconds for 0 to 60 MPH.
18 responses to "DragTimes Clocks Tesla Model 3 At 4.66 Seconds In 0-60 MPH Dash – Video"
He said it was cold….it was 51 F! Please…
I laughed at that too. Wind chill this morning was -25F
Cold for the batteries. Batteries is best when the temperature is in the 80-90F
Pretty Impressive.
What’s going to be impressive is the size of the insurance premiums! When Model 3 production really does get underway and more and more of these cars flood the street, I expect to see plenty of crashes. There is a reason it costs more to insure a Corvette than it does a Malibu.
There is more than “a reason” for the price difference…the main one being the PRICE!…duh!
Sure, there are multiple reasons that determine premiums. Value of the vehicle as well as repair costs. However the overriding factor is their exposure to risk. What is the likelihood of having to pay out and how much is going cost them is paramount. A $50,000 Lincoln sedan is a much safer bet than a $50,000 0-60 in 4.6 second sport sedan.
Lincoln? LOL. That’s one of the funniest joke you ever wrote.
I’m glad I amuse you. I have no idea what part of what I wrote you found so funny, or why, but it’s great that you’re laughing. There’s not enough laughter on the internet.
It’s *way* more complex than that.
A cheaper less performant vehicle can be cheaper to insure based on actuarial data.
More costly than BMW 3 series, Mercedes C-Class, Audi A4 … ?
I would speculate yes. Higher repair costs and higher performance means greater risk with higher pay outs. Wouldn’t you?
My insurance is $1400 a year. About $400 more than my FFE
Tesla really is going to have to distinguish the Model S (aka the cash cow) more from the 3. The attributes that make the Model S most compelling are all really in the Model 3 as well. Although a full refresh seems unlikely, a significant update of the S’ interior would go a long way in that regard.
A Model S refresh would be nice, which would further drive down the CPO market so bottom-feeders like myself can finally afford to own something with Tesla written on it!
If a ‘Refreshed’ Model S & maybe even Model X came out, still labeled as 100D models (& P100DL), could they use ‘Software Limited 110 or 120 kWh 2170 cell built Batteries, just to give the full 100 kWh as usable, plus extra ‘Zero Battery Range’ buffer? Would that extend their rated range by 5-10%?
A Model S 100D with an updated Rated Range of 350-365 Miles, would help to keep it above the Model 3D LR range a bit better!
Perhaps Tesla doesn’t use the 1 foot roll out? If you switched off the 1 foot roll out on the Vbox, it would have been closer to 5 seconds.
Yup, you can see this in the plot. Looks like 5.0-5.1 seconds there.
At 0.6g acceleration, the first foot would take 0.32 seconds. So that’s right at 5 seconds flat.