COLLUSION CONTINUES: GERMANY’S AUTO CARTELS CHEAT NEW EUROPEAN EMISSIONS TESTS
The dirty diesel debacle was never just about Volkswagen. All five of the major German automakers have been investigated by European and US authorities, accused of participating in a cartel that thwarted competition and stifled innovation.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Charles Morris. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Germany’s top automakers have been working to game CO2 emissions tests (Image: Business Car)
Now that European regulators have introduced a new and better test for CO2 emissions, it appears that the carmakers have quickly figured out a way to manipulate it as well.
According to documents obtained by the advocacy group Transport & Environment, European Commission scientists have uncovered evidence that car manufacturers may have cheated the results of the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) in order to inflate their results in the CO2 emissions test, either by declaring higher results than they had registered or by reconfiguring test vehicles.
Above: Last year, VW’s “dieselgate” scandal broadened to include all five German car brands; many suspect there’s more trouble on the horizon (Youtube: CGTN)
European regulators are transitioning from the notoriously inaccurate NEDC testing cycle to the WLTP test in order to reach a more accurate estimate of emissions during real-world driving. The WLTP is the foundation for calculating 2025 and 2030 emissions targets for the European auto industry, so if automakers can manipulate the results, they could get away with setting less ambitious emissions targets.
According to T&E, “The Commission documents show that in tests carmakers are switching off the start-stop function. They are also adjusting the gear-shift patterns and using depleted batteries to burn more fuel and emit more CO2. In addition, carmakers are declaring higher values than they actually measure, again inflating the official emission values. The Commission found that: ‘As a result, the targets for 2025 and 2030 would also be weakened due to the inflated 2021 starting point. This would de facto reduce the level of ambition…’”
Above: Germany’s automakers have been plagued by issues, of their own making, that surround dirty tailpipe emissions (Image: The Bulletin)
“After Dieselgate carmakers promised to change and that new tests were the solution,” said T&E Executive Director William Todts. “Now it’s clear they’re using these new tests to undermine the already weak CO2 standards. They want to meet these with minimal effort so they can keep selling diesels and delay the shift to electric cars.”
Higher emissions will result in higher taxes, so carmakers have an incentive to collude to make sure that no company obtains a competitive advantage by cheating on the tests. And that’s exactly what Mr. Todts suspects is going on. “The only way this trick can work is if all carmakers work together,” says he. “The Commission must extend the ongoing cartel enquiries to investigate whether there has been collusion here. Just fixing the baseline problem isn’t enough, There needs to be sanctions to end the industry’s endemic cheating and collusion.”
Written by: Charles Morris; This article originally appeared in Charged; Source: Transport & Environment via Government Europa
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
Here we go again, new song, same singers. It appears that they will never learn. The only thing they will ever understand is the pain and no gain.
Why do so many people continue to support German automakers? This needs to stop!
Too bad that just locking up these complicit German ICE Holes, and throwing away the key, is not enough of a deterrent, to make them mend their conspiratorial polluting ways.
What does it take to curb the “German Auto Cartel”, and its ongoing filthy rotten combustion crimes against humanity?
Clean Air and Water are not a guarantee on a Fossil Fuel burning planet with 10 Billion people chugging, and combusting their way to prosperity, during this century.
Because some of us love driving and the Germans still make the best drivers cars. It’s passion. The real bad guys are US auto makers.
Really @Johan?
Are American cars taxed in EU?
Are German cars taxes in US?
Who is gaming the emission tests?
FYI… WLTP went into effect two days ago and not in 2025…
As a result of WLTP major automakers are already killing some diesel models and changing engine options that are available…
“They want to meet these with minimal effort so they can keep selling diesels”
IS anyone going to actually be buying or selling diesels in 2025 when their are already bans in place from many large EU cities??
The wiki list below does not include London’s zero emission zone and some large German cities currently debating diesel fuel bans…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_banning_fossil_fuel_vehicles
Emissions coming from new ICE machines in 2025 is just about irrelevant as any company focused on selling ICE mobiles in 2025 probably is not going to be around much longer that 2025…
This is a little bit like when the U.S. benched its 2013 “Clean Power Plan” goal to 2005, when power sector emissions were 2.4Gt instead of the 2.0Gt they were in 2013. “Inflating the baseline” is a chronic problem, and part of why individual decisions about your next car matter so much.
Big government and big business aren’t getting it done.
Well maybe this new scandal will cause Germany to get serious about EV’s German’s have always prided themselves on engineering.
LOL, article written by Tesla accessories company… couldn’t be more biased. No brands mentioned, but here is another news headline today: ” – BMW Diesel: No fraud, no manipulation; – According to a preliminary report, BMW has neither cheated on nor tampered with the cleaning of exhaust gases, but only made a mistake with the software version. To settle things without a lawsuit, BMW will now pay a ten million euros fine.” So, BMW have clean hands, which is good news.
The source is Transport & Environment via Government Europa. EVANNEX doesn’t really write its own content. All of their articles come from other primary sources. They do sell Tesla products. However, their blog is set up to find and share other news within the space.
Here is an example of an actual conspiracy, Real conspiracies will always fall apart because too many people know the secret. They are temporarily held together by threats, real and imagined, against those who talk. Anyone care to investigate how this happened?
I don’t think you can prove collusion over something so obvious. Normally they would optimise the cars to use as little fuel as possible and everybody does it. This time it was favourable to use more fuel so they all do the opposite. If they need to communicate with each other to arrive at that conclusion they would be completely incompetent.