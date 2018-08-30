Die Hard Porsche Fan Reviews Tesla Model 3
This Porsche aficionado happens upon a Tesla Model 3. What does he have to share?
Car Fanatic on YouTube dedicates nearly his entire channel to Porsche-related coverage. He provides multiple vehicle reviews, information related to cost of ownership, repair tutorials, user car buying guides, and the list goes on and on. It’s abundantly clear that this channel is a place for those who love Porsche vehicles. However, he recently had an opportunity to spend some time with an all-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 Long Range ($66,000). Of course, he put together a review.
It’s hard to know what to expect from video reviews like this. Is the reviewer truly honest? Having the word “honest” in the video title is arguably a red flag for some audience members. Does the Porsche lover already hate Tesla before even checking out the Model 3? If so, will the Tesla pleasantly surprise him or reconfirm his doubts? Perhaps he’ll fall in love with the car?
All we can hope is that no matter which course the review takes, it’s interesting and provides worthy insight. If this wasn’t the case, we surely wouldn’t share it here. We’re confident you’ll be pleasantly surprised and maybe even add this review to your “best of” list.
No spoilers here. You’ll just have to give it a watch. Check out the review and let us know your “honest” thoughts in the comment section below.
Video Description via Car Fanatic on YouTube:
Honest Tesla Model 3 AWD Long Range + Autopilot Review
How good is the Tesla Model 3? I’m a die hard Porsche fan, but will share my thoughts on the new 2018 Model 3 AWD Long Range with Autopilot.
2 Comments on "Die Hard Porsche Fan Reviews Tesla Model 3"
Porsche has a serious problem…
Porsche is a minimum three years behind Tesla in EV the space and loosing market share to Tesla literally daily… in full view of social media which is today’s primary automotive marketing/news source for consumers… especially true with the younger techno savvy demographic which represents Porsche’s future customer base.
Interesting how the reaction from an autophile is surprise at how good EV’s are. Media does a good job of painting how bad EV’s are, even folks that (apparently) follow vehicles closely don’t understand until they actually drive one.