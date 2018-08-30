Die Hard Porsche Fan Reviews Tesla Model 3

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This Porsche aficionado happens upon a Tesla Model 3. What does he have to share?

Car Fanatic on YouTube dedicates nearly his entire channel to Porsche-related coverage. He provides multiple vehicle reviews, information related to cost of ownership, repair tutorials, user car buying guides, and the list goes on and on. It’s abundantly clear that this channel is a place for those who love Porsche vehicles. However, he recently had an opportunity to spend some time with an all-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 Long Range ($66,000). Of course, he put together a review.

It’s hard to know what to expect from video reviews like this. Is the reviewer truly honest? Having the word “honest” in the video title is arguably a red flag for some audience members. Does the Porsche lover already hate Tesla before even checking out the Model 3? If so, will the Tesla pleasantly surprise him or reconfirm his doubts? Perhaps he’ll fall in love with the car?

All we can hope is that no matter which course the review takes, it’s interesting and provides worthy insight. If this wasn’t the case, we surely wouldn’t share it here. We’re confident you’ll be pleasantly surprised and maybe even add this review to your “best of” list.

No spoilers here. You’ll just have to give it a watch. Check out the review and let us know your “honest” thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via Car Fanatic on YouTube:

Honest Tesla Model 3 AWD Long Range + Autopilot Review

How good is the Tesla Model 3? I’m a die hard Porsche fan, but will share my thoughts on the new 2018 Model 3 AWD Long Range with Autopilot.