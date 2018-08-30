Danish SIN Electric Car Re-Envisions City Travel

4 H BY MARK KANE

A lightweight, small city EV worth called SIN?

Danish bike manufacturer Biomega introduced a concept electric car called SIN. It’s 4-door, 4-seat CUV-type vehicle in Scandinavian design style, that comes with 4-motors (60 kW total) and 20 kWh battery for up to 160 km (100 miles) of range.

The secret of SIN is in the curb weight of just 950 kg (including a 200 kg battery) that enables it to use a small battery. Moreover, 6 kWh out of 20 kWh is removable (three 2 kWh modules) – “allowing the battery to be replaced on the move, and extra distance to be covered between charges”.

If Biomega decides to launch it into production, then SIN is expected in 2021-2023.

“SIN creates a new open-wheel vehicle typology that allows for a flat floor and easy maneuvering in tight urban spaces, while the invention of a fascia window maximizes road view.SIN is designed to be built using state-of-the-art lightweight composites, including a world-first use of modular carbon fiber for high volume automotive production. Through uncluttered interior, the car rejects superfluous styling in favor of low cost, comfort and sustainability.”

See video here.

Base Specs (preliminary):

Price: €20.000

Max. power in kW: 60 kW (82 hp)

Max. torque in Nm: 160 Nm

Acceleration 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph): 13 s

Top Speed in km/h: 130 km/h (209 mph)

Range in km: 160 km (100 miles)

Battery capacity in kWh: 20 kWh (14 + 6 kWh removable)

Battery weight: 200 kg

Battery weight kg/kWh: 10kg / kWh

Power consumption: 11 kWh / 100 km

Kerb weight: 950kg

Structure CFRP body shell structure with aluminum crossbeams

Motors 4 in-hub motors on external wheels

Battery Pack Main battery pack on floor + modular swapping battery system