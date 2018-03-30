Consumer Reports Still Not Fully Impressed By Tesla Model 3
Concerns seem pretty minor, though.
The Tesla Model 3 has been reviewed by any number of publications since it debuted last year and the torrent of accolades that have been poured out in that time that may have washed away some of the more critical voices out there. Consumer Reports, which purchased their own example of the mid-sized sedan and have already issued an initial video review, has not allowed the praise from others to stop them from raising some quibbles and publishing its full review with the somewhat disparaging subtitle “Fully electric but not fully baked.”
This newly published review, it has to be said, seems to be a warmed-over version of that initial take. In print form, it starts with the same criticisms as its original video (embedded below) — they knock the suspension, saying it’s “overly stiff”, call the rear seat uncomfortable, and repeat that the driver controls, located on that single screen mounted to the dash, are distracting.” They also bring up the braking issue they had, which Tesla fixed with an over-the-air (OTA) update.
Those issues aside, they appear to really like it, repeating many of the positives they noted in their original review. They say the steering is precise, and it handles like it’s glued to the road. The one piece of new information we can see from its extended time with the car is their attempts to test the range. They say that while it is rated to achieve 310 miles on a charge, while “using Tesla’s higher regenerative braking mode” they managed to squeeze out a nice 350 miles.
One criticism from the original video not repeated here has to do with wind noise. This writer has read a few reports noting wind noise, as well as some seeing substantial improvement after a treatment from service technicians, so it’s possible they had this issue addresed. You can read their complete road test results here, but you’ll have to be a subscriber to do so.
Source: Consumer Reports
20 Comments on "Consumer Reports Still Not Fully Impressed By Tesla Model 3"
I wonder if the brake issue would have ever have been fixed if not for CR. Kudos, CR!
Kudos Tesla for fixing the issue!
It is good CR found the very oddball ABS calibration error. I’m not sure there is much value though to consumers in bringing back up an issue that is already fixed.
I just wonder what other calibration was missed? Many customers are having trouble with the A/C calibration in hot weather, and might see the same issue in cold weather.
What A/C calibration trouble? I see you’re making up bull pucky again, Mr. Anti-Tesla Smear Campaigner.
No surprise, the Model 3 is a good overall EV, but far from perfect.
The good new is it doesn’t have to be. It just have to be better than the gassers.
Hmm based on their criticisms (Stiff suspension, uncomfortable back seat, and wind noise) it sounds like they have a very early production car.
And since CR buys their cars there’s no easy way to incorporate some of Tesla’s noon-OTA changes in their reviews.
They do have a very early production car. It is about 6 months old now.
The rear seat has been redesigned since then, and the suspension has apparently been re-tuned, based on some people’s butt-o-meters (I’ve not see an official confirmation on the suspension).
We do have a very early production Model 3 and the suspensions has been changed. We actually asked for the updated version to be installed, which Tesla did free of charge. The ride quality is fine ever since (before it was really bad, especially for those 2nd row passengers). No wind noise on our car. Back seats are stiff, and I recently compared it with a later production unit and the seats are better now for sure. All these CR issues are non-issues with current production.
Agree, the current Model 3 is hugely improved.. sad they took out the alcantara headlining, though, that new material looks and feels much cheaper. I get to drive a 3P this weekend, excited…
Hey Elon, is this you? 😉
Man, exactly my complaints when I first drove, and rode in Model 3, they missed the entry system though, and the lack of heated seat controls for back seat passengers which is a really cheapie miss that no other carmaker at any price to my knowledge has missed..
I wonder just how many falsehoods are in that FUD blast from one of our resident anti-Tesla smear campaigners. Why would someone who loathes Tesla that much take a test drive?
Continuous improvement does that.
As I recall, it was only a few weeks ago that Tesla changed the back seat design, so this isn’t necessarily that early a production unit. The Model 3 still has a somewhat “sporty” suspension, even after that was softened somewhat, so I can certainly see some reviewers might call that “stiff”.
Oh, for heaven’s sake! They should rename their rag Curmudgeon Reports. It seems everyone loves Tesla cars… except Consumer Reports. What a bunch of wet blankets! And that after their first review of the Model S rated so high it “broke their ratings system”!
I wonder if CR’s editors are embarrassed over their initial review of the Model S being so enthusiastic, and that is why ever since they’ve bent over backwards to find bad things to say about Tesla’s cars.
But really, who cares? Even CR’s own annual survey shows that Tesla is tops in customer satisfaction. I guess CR just chooses to ignore why people love their Tesla cars so much! Well, they’ve tried to ignore it ever since that first “Best car we ever reviewed” article on the Model S, anyway.
So far as I’m concerned, what looks like CR’s deliberate attempts to deny Tesla’s cars the ratings they deserve, reflects badly on CR — and not on Tesla’s cars!
Go Tesla! Illegitimi non carborundum.
I don’t know. I would have to renew my subscription and read the article. Are they comparing it to other current models in the range? Is/was the backseat worse than the seat in a 335i or 525i? In an A4?
Regardless, I’m glad that they said those things, because apparently, all of their concerns have been fixed: ABS calibration fixed, noise lowered, comfier seats and suspension. Win, win, win, win, win situation, I’d say.
I have a really hard time understanding the comment about the center display being distracting. I’ve had the car for just over two months now and it is anything but distracting. A quick glance tells you all of the important stuff you need, and the beautiful big navigation screen provides a clear view of the journey. Things you do regularly can be controlled by the scroll wheels, by voice, or are automatic, and the few other things you might want to do while driving (e.g. adjust the AC), are simple and quick with the touch screen. How that is distracting, when a dashboard full of buttons and knobs and gauges and switches isn’t, sounds more like ‘that’s not what I’m used to’.