China’s New Energy Vehicle Production Up 186%

7 M BY GASGOO

Up, up and away.

China’s new energy passenger vehicle wholesale volume in January, 2019 totaled 91,175 units, surging 186% year on year (YoY), while dropping 43% month on month (MoM), according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Last month, the BEV sales leaped 268% from a year ago to 72,175 units, yet still 44% less than that of the previous month. The sales of all-electric cars and SUVs skyrocketed 177% and 1134% over a year earlier respectively to 48,611 units and 23,403 units.

The PHEV sales presented a YoY increase of 55% with 19,000 units sold in January. Of that, SUV sales substantially jumped 86% to 12,061 units and the car sector held the other 6,939 units with a YoY growth of 20%.

The percentage of BEV sales in Jan. edged down to 79% in 2019 from 81% in 2018. Accordingly, the proportion of PHEV sales in Jan. climbed to 21% this year from 19% a year ago.

As to the performance of each segment for BEVs, the A-segment held the largest proportion of 46% with its sales splendidly surging 1,945% over the year-ago period to 32,975 units. The sales of A00-segment and A0-segment reached 21,426 units and 15,717 units, growing 28% and skyrocketing 1,091% respectively compared with the corresponding period a year earlier.

The A-segment and B-segment vehicle were mainstays for PHEVs, occupying 51% and 47% of Jan. PHEV sales. The sales of B-segment PHEVs significantly shot up 580% to 8,908 units, while the A-segment, with 9,601 vehicles sold, suffered a YoY decrease of 13%.

Five models among the top 15 new energy PV models by Jan. wholesale volume came from BYD. Besides, the Baojun E100, the BYD e5 and the BAIC EU Series, whose respective sales in Jan. 2018 were even less than 100 units, had marvelous sales leap of 10,290%, 59,416.67% and 4,830.38% last month. However, the sales of the BYD Qin Pro DM, the JAC iEV6E and the BYD Song DM were only three models that faced negative growth.

Source: Gasgoo