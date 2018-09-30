Chevy Volt Quarterly And Monthly Sales Way Up, Bolt EV Rising
2019 Chevy Volt arriving at dealerships now with major improvements
Unfortunately, due to General Motors’ recent decision to withhold monthly sales reports in favor of a Tesla-like quarterly reporting system, the following Chevy Bolt EV and Chevy Volt numbers are estimates.
InsideEVs considers this information important to our readers and a testament to what we’ve been doing for some time. So, we have attempted to provide you with our best estimates. Our numbers are primarily based upon daily inventory tracking, as well as accounts from buyers, dealers and other sources.
If you have been following our sales articles for the past few months, you know that Bolt inventories in the U.S. were weak throughout the entire 2018 model year. GM has been prioritizing exports of the popular electric hatchback, particularly to South Korea. So much so that 2018 international GM plug-in sales have eclipsed domestic for the first time ever.
As a result, between March and July, the Chevy Volt has significantly edged out the Bolt EV in sales. For instance, in July we estimated 1,475 Chevy Volts and 1,175 Bolt EVs made their way to buyers. In August, we saw a sales increase of both models with an estimated 1,225 Bolt EV’s and 1,825 Volt’s delivered.
For Q3, Chevrolet reports quarterly deliveries of 3,949 for the Chevy Bolt EV and 5,429 for the Chevy Volt.
So for the month of September, we estimate 1,549 Chevy Bolt EVs and 2,129 Chevy Volts were delivered to owners.
Chevy Bolt inventories are strong heading into Q4
For the past two quarters, Chevy Bolt EV inventories have hovered between 2,000 and 2,750 units according to Cars.com. By late July, we began to see an uptick to about 2,900. In the last 2 weeks over of August, inventories were looking much stronger, averaging around 3,200 units. This is important since we had not seen Bolt inventories reach this level since February, 2018. The last time the Bolt cracked 3k was 3,003 units was on March 7th.
Well in September, this rush of product continued. Within 3 weeks, Bolt inventories at or in transit to dealers is now well above 4,000 units. These numbers still are not as high as Q4 2017, but the vehicle is looking much better stocked for the holiday sales rush. Smart consumers will take their new vehicles home before the end of the year. GM is expected to hit 200k U.S. Plug-In sales in Q4 2018. Not coincidentally, Bolt EV production will be increased 20% in Q4. According to GM:
U.S. and global demand for the Chevrolet Bolt EV has been very strong in 2018, with global sales estimated to be up more than 35 percent year over year in the second quarter and up more than 40 percent in the first half. In response, GM is increasing fourth quarter production by more than 20 percent compared to the average of the first three quarters.
We have seen some welcome changes to the 2018/2019 Bolt in the form of revised front seats and a user defined target charge level. The Volt will also receive several major improvements for its mid-cycle refresh. Optional 7.2 kW charging and power driver seats just to name a few. These updates should help the cars stay competitive in the second half of the year.
25 Comments on "Chevy Volt Quarterly And Monthly Sales Way Up, Bolt EV Rising"
Nice job coming up with numbers. Please update https://insideevs.com/monthly-plug-in-sales-scorecard/ with them and the LEAF numbers.
Don’t worry. We have top men working on it. 🙂
Thanks! Which reminds me – perhaps it’s time to diversify the gender composition of staff writers? 🙂
We have a bunch more. We always wait to publish GM story and LEAF story first
The Bolt is a decent ev, not spectacular, but good as a city runabout. The Volt, is good for longer trips, though it will phased out in a few years. At least GM is doing something in the space, a lot less than they say they are doing, but it’s something.
A 24 kWh Gen 1 Leaf can be a “good city runabout”. The Bolt is much more than that.
Without a nationwide charging network, the Bolt is at best a “state” runabout at this point. Interstate, not so much. Electrify America says they will change that. But yes, the Bolt is more than a city car. Intercity car for sure (except maybe Alaska and such places).
Stop it with no nation wide network
The “interstate” trips where a significant number of people live are all within reach at this point and EA is filling gaps as we speak.
I guess you haven’t looked at PlugShare lately.
The Bolt is a great long distance EV. The Electrify America chargers are quickly eliminating the limitations that existed for the Bolt EV and many other non-Tesla EVs. The biggest problem with the Bolt EV is the way is GM packaging it in terms of financing and options.
How is it that Leaf sales going up 248 units represents “shooting up,” but Bolt sales going up 324 over August is “tepid?” Curious framing, especially given that September was the Bolt’s best month since March!
Two different people writing the articles at the same time and updating titles and wording on the fly as numbers come in. Also, Bolt EV may, in fact, be lower for Sept. We only have the full quarter and our estimates to go on. I already changed the wording and fixed the titles.
Different authors. 😉 But yes, best in months… but far below last September.
Although even still, these are good numbers for GM! Strong 2nd place manufacturer behind Tesla. Changed title to ‘rising’ though. 🙂
Good to see the Volt continuing to improve its numbers! I think GM’s strategy is starting to pay dividends: really good loss-leader lease deals on the Gen1, get them out in the public for cheap on the resale market and let people experience them, then convert those into buyers. Most of the Volt owners I know bought 2-year-old used Gen1s.
Hopefully the positive word-of-mouth will continue and we’ll see the Volt re-overtake the Prius Prime’s spot as #1 PHEV. If it were the Clarity PHEV at #1 I could understand it, but the Prime is coasting entirely on name and is not as good of a product as the Volt or Clarity.
As a final side note, I wonder if there will be any commentary from the “GM is intentionally sandbagging their compliance car Bolt” crowd about the increased deliveries to South Korea? Gotta start moving those goalposts again…
For many, their BEV/PHEV are not used for long distance trips as there’s another ICE vehicle in the family that they can use…The Prime has more standard features (AEB and ACC) and optional features (sunroof and a HUD) than the Volt…
Brings GM’s total cumulative US PEV sales to 193K. If they repeat this performance in Q4, their phase out will begin in April, exactly 3 months after Tesla. If they game it, they could make the phase out begin in July, 6 months after Tesla… but that would represent a quarterly drop of almost 30%. I don’t sense that GM is really interested in trying to game it.
Well, also the type of quarter they will be gaining (Q2) is not particularly strong for plug-in sales, and I don’t think they are planning a Model-3 style ramp in 2019Q2.
For Tesla, it was a make-or-break decision to ensure full subsidy through its biggest ramp-up ever (and the biggest ramp-up of any plug-in car).
For GM, it is probably better for them to bank strong December Bolt/Volt sales than to throttle them in order to gain a bit more in Q2. Besides, they have much bigger cash cushions, and this is still a sliver of their volume.
Nice to see the numbers up, although at this point they appear to be little more than “bugs on Tesla’s windshield”. (OK, that was mean, sorry.)
If you were sorry, you would delete, or edit your post, but you didn’t. Go celebrate in the other Tesla threads. EV fans should be happy that there are companies at least trying to bring BEVs to lower levels of income, but instead most are elated that the rich folks are getting plenty of $70,000 cars to go make drag race videos with. The people that morned the loss of the EV-1 are truly gone and have been replaced by trendy hipsters jumping on a band wagon.
Considering that there at least 50% more new Bolt EVs for sale than new Leafs I would have to say that the Leaf appears to be more popular. The Bolt EV is a great car but GM has it priced too high and doesn’t offer enough options compared to the Leaf. We should see sales numbers more comparable to popularity as Leaf inventories increase towards the end of the year.
Remember when the Bolt EV had an insurmountable lead having launched almost a year earlier? Now the Model 3 sells more in a month than the Bolt in a year at a higher price point and almost as much as both the Bolt and Volt yearly sales. (2018 US sales est numbers.)
It is becoming clearer and clearer that Tesla plays on a different turf and appears to largely different constituencies.
But yeah, GM blew that lead. At least they are now exporting more: the Bolt (and also the Volt to a large degree) is a car perfectly designed for Old World markets, that GM has insisted on trying to sell mostly in the US.
Too bad that GM sold Opel to PSA.
The second generation of the Chevrolet Volt would have been well received in Europe (as the Opel Ampera).
I’m pleasantly surprised by the Volt numbers despite the stiff competition in the PHEV segment.
Bolt, pretty much the opposite story. It is hard to decide whether to be more disappointed in US auto consumers, or in GM marketing. On the merits, this car should have been a smash hit. A few inches more in length may have done wonders to its US sales numbers (something I’ve been saying since early 2017).