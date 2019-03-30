Chevrolet Bolt EV & Hyundai Kona Electric Tested Side-By-Side: Video
When two dogs fight for one bone, a third runs away with it
The Hyundai Kona Electric and Chevrolet Bolt EV are two very similar electric cars, which means that if you’re looking for subcompact EV, then you might consider both.
Recently, News Coulomb had the opportunity to conduct a side-by-side test on a longer trip and found out that at the highway speed (75 mph / 120 km/h) the Kona Electric is 8-9% more efficient. The trip ended at a higher state of charge than in the Bolt EV. Also, at the 175 kW fast charging station, the peak power was higher for the Kona (76 kW to 52 kW).
The main recurrent drawback of the Kona Electric could be the lack of space in the rear, but from April 1 on the Chevrolet Bolt EV loses half of its federal tax credit (from $7,500 to $3,750), which makes the similarly priced Kona Electric effectively cheaper for some buyers.
Anyways, the author of the video, knowing all the advantages of Hyundai Kona Electric, wouldn’t buy it, but is seriously interested in the Kia Niro EV, which has the same battery/powertrain but is a bit bigger.
Hopefully, Hyundai-Kia will be able to supply enough to satisfy demand or higher prices at dealers will effectively discourage customers.
From the video description:
“A big thank you to David, who agreed to do a parallel drive with me in his brand new Hyundai Kona Electric. This was a round trip of about 270 miles, from Ontario in the Inland Empire of Southern California to Baker and back again.During the trip, we checked out some new chargers that are about to go online, tested the Kona out on EVgo’s 175 kW CCS charger, reviewed the Kona’s interior and features, braved 20 to 30 mph headwinds on the return trip, and made some surprising discoveries about the Kona’s maximum DC charging rate and freeway efficiency.
The Kona Electric has a lot going for it, and I’m really hoping Hyundai can send as many as they can to the United States. It’s a worthy competitor for the Bolt EV in the sub $40,000 electric vehicle segment, and it presents a strong value proposition compared to the $35,000 Tesla Model 3.”
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Chevrolet Bolt EV & Hyundai Kona Electric Tested Side-By-Side: Video"
Less attention should be given to the Niro & Kona until they actually build them in quantities to satisfy demand.
If I were planning of getting an ev, for me a lot of highway driving would be the least of my concerns. I’ve always intimated that the Bolt is a city runabout, and still do. So that aspect of the comparison in my view is dependent on your use case.
Then add all the positives for the Bolt, as regards convenience, savings, and service.
Agreed. Most EV stories are written like we’re all multi-state travel salesmen. The reality is most people just drive back and forth to work, school, stores, fun, etc… which they are local too.
Bolt is limited volume car.
Kona is a compliance car.
Model-3 is declared the winner.
Bolt is not limited by GM but by sales.