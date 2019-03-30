Chevrolet Bolt EV & Hyundai Kona Electric Tested Side-By-Side: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

The Hyundai Kona Electric and Chevrolet Bolt EV are two very similar electric cars, which means that if you’re looking for subcompact EV, then you might consider both.

Recently, News Coulomb had the opportunity to conduct a side-by-side test on a longer trip and found out that at the highway speed (75 mph / 120 km/h) the Kona Electric is 8-9% more efficient. The trip ended at a higher state of charge than in the Bolt EV. Also, at the 175 kW fast charging station, the peak power was higher for the Kona (76 kW to 52 kW).

The main recurrent drawback of the Kona Electric could be the lack of space in the rear, but from April 1 on the Chevrolet Bolt EV loses half of its federal tax credit (from $7,500 to $3,750), which makes the similarly priced Kona Electric effectively cheaper for some buyers.

Anyways, the author of the video, knowing all the advantages of Hyundai Kona Electric, wouldn’t buy it, but is seriously interested in the Kia Niro EV, which has the same battery/powertrain but is a bit bigger.

Hopefully, Hyundai-Kia will be able to supply enough to satisfy demand or higher prices at dealers will effectively discourage customers.

