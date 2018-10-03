Burdened German Automakers Struggle To Design Profitable Tesla Competitors
CONFLICTED GERMAN AUTOMAKERS ARGUE ABOUT HOW TO PRODUCE A ‘TESLA KILLER’
It’s no secret that the legacy automakers are making the transition to electric vehicles only reluctantly, in response to regulatory pressure from governments and to competitive pressure from Tesla. Contrary to what many seem to believe, Big Auto’s reluctance to embrace EVs is not merely the usual corporate fear of the future, nor is it the result of any oil industry-fueled conspiracy (as far as we know). It’s a simple matter of money – there are good reasons to believe that electrification will take a major bite out of industry profits, as BMW and Daimler execs recently acknowledged.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Charles Morris. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: German automakers remain conflicted about how to transition factory production lines from gas-powered cars to EVs (Image: Werner Budding)
Now Volkswagen has warned that its stated plan to offer an electrified version of each of its models will cost more than it estimated. VW previously predicted that the coming shift to battery power would cost some 20 billion euros ($23 billion). CEO Herbert Diess, in an interview published in VW’s internal newsletter, indicated that this figure was too low, but didn’t offer a new estimate. “The burden for our company, such as the cost of bringing to market electric cars, will be higher than expected,” Diess says. “This is particularly so since some of our competitors have been making more progress.”
A recent article in the Financial Times discussed the challenges legacy carmakers are facing. Whereas industry disruptor Tesla started from a blank slate to design its vehicles, and has “bet the company” on EVs, incumbent OEMs can’t go down that road – the risks are too high. Analysts have warned that a substantial number of Germany’s 800,000 auto industry jobs could disappear along with the internal combustion engine.
FT points out that VW, BMW and Daimler have each earmarked billions of euros for electric technology, but are taking different approaches – some automakers hope to build EVs using the same architecture as legacy vehicles, whereas others intend to introduce new platforms. The choice of strategy “will re-sort the carmakers in profitability,” says Christian Senger, head of the VW’s e-mobility line. “Those who [take] the hardest road will be more successful than the others.”
Above: Germany protects its car industry as EU goes for just 15% cut in CO2 car emissions by 2025 (Source: Transport & Environment / Image: Plugin Cars)
Volkswagen is leveraging its scale advantage – earlier this year it awarded €20 billion worth of contracts for battery supplies as part of a plan to introduce 50 pure EVs by 2025. This represents an about-face from VW’s previous strategy – the e-Golf and e-Up, introduced in 2013, were basically existing models stuffed with batteries.
“To make it a fully fledged electric car, you need to start with a battery pack between the wheels and then you build up the car,” Herbert Diess, CEO of the VW Group, told the FT. “Then you have an effective battery system, the range, and you get a lot of freedom for the design of the car, to make more interior space with the same footprint.” (His words echo what Tesla designer Von Holzhausen said back in 2011.)
The first VW model designed this way, the ID Neo, is to come out late next year, the first of several models belonging to the ID electric sub-brand. Although recent reports suggest the program could be delayed.
Above: VW’s ID concept car appears to be another unconventional design approach typically relegated to Big Auto’s electric car efforts (Image: Charged)
BMW seems to be taking the opposite tack, touting the advantages of “flexible architecture” that can accommodate fossil, hybrid or electric powertrains. BMW plans to offer all its models with a choice of powertrain starting in 2021. “We can’t afford having two factories standing still,” says CEO Harald Krueger. “With a flexible approach you can always manage the capacity of your plants. But if you have a specific EV architecture, what do you with the old one? What do you do with the people?”
Daimler is combining both approaches, designing purpose-built architecture for its EQ sub-brand while also setting up its production plants to accommodate all types of powertrains, including fuel cells. “We have hybrids, plug-in hybrids, electric cars and maybe robo-taxis tomorrow,” says Daimler Production Chief Markus Schaefer. “It’s hard to predict volumes for the best way in an uncertain world, so this is the most efficient approach to supply the market.”
Some analysts think the flexible approach is too complex in both design and production. “I don’t see how they can consolidate traditional platforms, from small hatchbacks to large SUVs, and at the same time try to include EVs in the equation,” says Pelham Smithers Analyst Julie Boote. “That’s incredibly complicated.”
Above: In another revealing move, Audi decided no e-tron inventory for its US dealerships would be made available (Source: Charged / Image: Automobile Propre)
Others see merit in the flexible approach, pointing out that it’s hard to predict how quickly the shift to electric cars will take place. “Most carmakers proceeding with EVs are following an ‘If you build it, they will come’ approach,” says Bernstein Analyst Max Warburton. “If you have a dedicated EV platform and the demand doesn’t come, you’ve lost a lot of money.”
===
Written by: Charles Morris; Source: Financial Times, Bloomberg
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
Leave a Reply
34 Comments on "Burdened German Automakers Struggle To Design Profitable Tesla Competitors"
There is another way: fund Promising Startups, and sell them Direct, Tesla Style, while doing various in house approaches!
If I buy an EV from a major manufacturer, I want it to be serviced by my local dealer while under warranty. I’d want parts to be readily available should one fail or if I had an accident.
You will never buy one so what is the point of posting this?
Yes, having a local dealership that is not overburdened is a big thing. The ot
her weekend the Tesla service center next to the Burbank Ikea had customer’s cars parked all along the street curb after hours!
The Germans have the technology to build, it’s just they are fighting with the profitability of EVs.
I sat in the new X5, there is no comparison in the quality, craftsmanship, and details vs a Tesla. They now have twin 12″ screens. Gesture control. Cameras in the dash to watch if your falling asleep. Even heated and cooled cupholders.
http://i.imgur.com/SDj7Y04.jpg
And the shifter is lighted crystal. And the cupholders is electronic cooling, not air conditioned.
http://i.imgur.com/sR4Xz0v.jpg
The fact that you will be able to buy the plug in X5 45e next year with near Volt like AER range is pretty amazing. And with almost 400hp this time around, it can be a long distance autobahn cruiser. Plus it will likely sticker less than a comparble line Model X is big too.
You’re seriously comparing a Plugin with an Engine, to an EV?
That’s minor leagues to major leagues comparison.
You’re still going to hear that engine roar, and pay premium fuel to get that thing moving. You still won’t have massive electric torque, you’ll have a little electric torque.
The X5 is good if you can’t afford a Tesla.
Poor EVANNEX, too heavily invested.
@ Another Euro point of view: I wasn’t aware that in Europe money was set aside for the funding of health-related illness caused by the burning of fossil fuels. ZEV like credits are being used in China as well as other parts of the globe. Unlike turning our backs for hundreds of years on the subsidized health cost that auto manufacturers enjoy, the ZEV credits are the most effective method to force manufacturers to stop their participation in health costs and global warming. So Tesla is the cheater for acting responsibly, and at the same time, profiting from those who refuse to stop hurting their bottom line while they transfer the cost of pollution on to others. Got it. /s
Burdened & Struggling : Who Saw That Coming !.. Wait Until The Rest Of Big Auto Joins In On Playing “Catch Up”…..It will Spell … “CHAOS” …………
The auto industry in Europe is going to have to face a lot of competition coming from the US, China, Japan and South Korea.
Next decade we will see a battle for marketshare.
It’s going to be very interesting.
Other than Tesla, I don’t see much from the US. South Korea is well positioned with some good designs, they just need to figure out how to make a lot of them. Nissan is good, not great, but the rest of Japan is pretty quiet. I see the big player as China. They’re going to build a lot of EVs for their domestic market, they can focus on longer term objectives than next quarters earnings, and they can build to any quality standard the market demands. I see low cost, pretty nice Chinese EVs in every Walmart in the country in five years.
I don’t see the Germans arguing about producing a Tesla killer. I see them realizing they had better get into the low-profit EV and HFC game because their fleets have to meet increasingly higher mpg standards throughout the world. If I were running one of these companies, I would do what is necessary on the EV front to meet these standards while selling as many of my most profitable vehicles as possible.
…or you could just buy off politicians and lessen the emissions laws. There are many way to pass on responsibilities to others.
‘If you build it, they will come’ approach,” says Bernstein Analyst Max Warburton. “If you have a dedicated EV platform and the demand doesn’t come, you’ve lost a lot of money.”
So follow the auto industry philosophy and build it right the first time. Tesla has already proved they will come.
…or you “prove” there’s no demand by building something subpar to thir ice lineup.
Why do people in the EV community insist on making this an antagonistic exercise against anything Tesla?
If we want a transition to green vehicles, we should be supporting and celebrating progress, even if players make progress at different rates. Let those who are trying find their way and ignore the others.
Many of us simply doubt the intent of these top tier manufacturers. Are you telling me that you can’t beat Tesla even after you can buy one, dismantled it, look at how everything is done, access the open patents? I have a better theory, which say they don’t want to make a good ev because that will seriously impact their ice sales.
I think they could easily make a competitive offereing to Tesla if they wanted to. The question is could they do it as profitiable as one of their existing ICE cars. And I think the answer to that is no. If their whole business model is built upon a certain profitiable level – selling cars that don’t meet that threshold requires a lot of fundamental restructuring. I think it will happen at some point, but with EV’s at 1-2% of the market there isn’t the level of hurry as some on this site would have to to believe.
With market share doubling every two years, there is actually quite a lot of hurry.
It is easier to write a story everyone knows than to write something new. Also, there have not been many other exciting developments in automotive manufacturing. Promising prototypes, a-plenty, but I’m waiting for GM to say they will build 350,000 BoltEVs a year.
Don’t Hold Your Breath! …….lol… That Would Kill Their ICE Business…
350k Bolt-based vehicles is definitely in the cards that Mary is holding. They really don’t care if it’s a Bolt or a Silverado. Both sell at a profit. A luxury Bolt (XT3 maybe?) would support a Silverado-like profit margin.
No, GM execs admitted that only their next-gen EV platform will be profitable. That’s when we should start seeing serious volumes.
I doubt you’ll ever hear them say that about the Bolt EV. The Bolt EV was an effort to get their foot int he door, beat Tesla to a low cost EV and set the tone for their future vehicles. So unlike VW that keeps telling what they are going to do GM released a vehicle. I think from this point forward GM is going to be a lot more closed door about their plans when it comes to EV’s. There is no benefit for them to annouce things like VW or Tesla. We know they have money, contracts with LG, manufacturing capacity and EV expertise. So it really comes down to when they want to hit the market with their EV’s relative to the other major OEMs.
The major manufacturers have either formed partnerships for the development of solid-state batteries or are funding promising companies that show the most promise. I’m sure they all realize EV’s will rapidly become mainstream when they can compete with ICE vehicles in all the important areas. That’s not possible with the current Li-ion batteries. When solid-state arrives, the competition will really heat up.
The Major Manufacturers Have Been Doing It “ALL WRONG” All Along , Producing 0nly “Necessary” Compliance EV’s , Only To Meet Their Needs, “WHILE PRETENDING OTHERWISE” . In Hopes That The EV Would Just Go Away . ….Surprise Big Auto…….People WANT GOOD EV’s…..
They are competing now with ice, that’s why we drive them….but go ahead and keep telling yourself stories. Lol…your kids will drive evs before you do.
Tesla has shown that it is possible to make a desirable EV with current technology. If the top tier manufacturers cannot do the same, they will pay with market share.
Globally I think they will be just fine. That this is an EVANNEX article, it’s almost not worth posting a message to it.
Apparently the article was still worth a low value comment from you. Kinda refutes your own logic, doesn’t it?
I can now see the point of the auto executive who said in another article that electric vehicles could never be price comparable with combustion vehicles. If that executive was viewing electric vehicles as powertrain diversification, then I would tend to agree, since that requires substantial complexity and investment into basically everything. VW probably is taking the best approach for future profitablility, although there is greater risk if electric cars don’t sell.
Another way to put it is this: viewing electric vehicles as one of many powertrain options better preserves profits now, but risks profits going forwards. Viewing electric vehicles as the predominant powertrain option risks profits now but has a better chance of ensuring profits for the future.
Which is what Cadillac tried to do with CT6. They didn’t do so well making PHEV a ‘checkbox’.
Making a CT6 EV would be even more difficult. They’ll run out of trunk space completely instead of only 1/3 of it.
BTW, I own a CT6 PHEV. Best car I’ve owned in my life even with the warts.
We also really want to see Tesla being profitable soon…
Making the switch isn’t risky. They have two options:
1 – Switch, possibly survive.
2 – Stay the same, definitely die.
If they don’t have the money in place to make the switch, they should go to investors and banks to raise equity, raise debt, do whatever they have to do. Because the alternative is dying, and only the most short-sighted of shorts want that. (As a short, if you succeed… what then? The company you were shorting is gone now – you’ll have to find something else.)
800,000 job at risk is why Mercedes was not prosecuted in the same way VW was. Audi CEO in jail. Winterkorn going down, Dieselgate hit VW but BMW and MB skirted out of there with a slap onm the wrist because the German economy is at risk of losing mega jobs and world leading manufacturing due to financial penalties. We cried out on bailing out our US car industry and Germany is doing the same now.