  3. BREAKING: Munro Sued For Tesla Model 3 Teardown

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

This just in.

Teardown expert Sandy Munro is being sued for his recent dissection of a Tesla Model 3.

Flip to 12 minutes and 54 seconds in the video for the breaking info, which comes to us via Autoline’s John McElroy.

Munro Associates, which performed the much-publicized teardown of the Model 3, is being sued by an entity connected with that work. We don’t yet know who’s behind the lawsuit against Munro though.

Back when Munro first performed the teardown, Tesla issued a rather lengthy response. We’ve reproduced it again here in its entirety, though in no way are we implying Tesla is connected to this latest development, but rather we’re including it as it’s the only official comment made by the automaker in connection to the teardown.

“The primary car evaluated by Munro was built in 2017. We have significantly refined our production processes since then, and while there’s always room for improvement, our data already shows that Model 3 quality is rapidly getting better.”

“Since we began shipping Model 3 last year, we have been very focused on refining and tuning both part and body manufacturing processes. The result being that the standard deviation of all gaps and offsets across the entire car has improved, on average, by nearly 40%, with particular gap improvements visible in the area of the trunk, rear lamps and rear quarter panel. Today, Model 3 panel gaps are competitive with Audi, BMW, and Mercedes models, but in the spirit of relentless improvement, we are working to make them even tighter.”

“The U.S. government found Model S and Model X to have the lowest probability of injury of any cars it had ever tested, and Model 3 was designed with the same commitment to safety. While there’s always room for refinement of cost and mass, which we are already improving, electric cars have unique safety requirements to prevent intrusion into the battery, and Model 3 was also designed to meet the latest small overlap front crash requirements that other reference vehicles may not have. We stand behind our physical crash testing and our computer simulations of it, which have been remarkably accurate, and the safety that they demonstrate. The safety of our customers is more important than any other metric.”

Developing story…

19 Comments on "BREAKING: Munro Sued For Tesla Model 3 Teardown"

newest oldest most voted
David Green

I figured this was coming when Munro did not show up on Autoline After Hours last week as scheduled… Tesla is suing him, of course… haha! Good luck on that!

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Ad van der Meer

Of course? Just because you can’t think of anybody else?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
David Green

I will wait for more news before I comment further.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
jelloslug

Starting your comments with facts rather that searching for them afterwards makes for much better posts.

23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago
Mark.ca

lol…now you wait for some news…after you commented? How low can you go?

22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
Terawatt

》Munro Associates, which performed the much-publicized teardown of the Model 3, is being sued by an entity connected with that work.

I can’t hear him saying anything about who is behind the lawsuit. What’s your source for your claim above?

And isn’t it natural to suspect it’s Tesla?

It’ll be interesting to see what emerges.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Doggydogworld

That’s crazy.

UBS might not be happy he disclosed stuff from the report they paid him to do, but I can’t see them suing. Tesla might have a beef if he got the car under false pretenses, but it’d be really dumb for them to sue.

Who else would be unhappy with him?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Brian

Probably his customers that paid him, got a fake review and then he changed his tune on the Model 3. Why did he do a 180?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
David Green

There is nothing fake or opinion changed in the report, other then cost… He said the build quality on the body and interior is substandard, and the report details just what is off in the most minute measurements. He liked the electronics, and integration of the systems… Also loved the rear suspension, but said the front suspension is older tech.

I am curious how this works out… I assume it is Tesla lashing out, like suing Ontario last week…

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
eject

They also announced they would sue the German government for removing the Model S from the list of subsidised vehicles after Tesla cancelled orders of the base model.
So far they haven’t actually done it. Teslas lawyers are probably advising against it. The temporary removal and payback of the subsidy is a really mild reaction to subsidy fraud and it seems stupid to beg for an actual punishment.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
David Green

Man, Tesla legal department must be hiring like mad, there is Liens, and lawsuits coming and going like crazy…. I heard they lost a couple more chip engineers recently too.. Wow, get rid of the chip engineers to hire more lawyers… haha ! Its a growth story..

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ffbj

On the suspension: “Munro is very impressed with the Model 3 suspension, saying the people who designed it could be Formula One princes, according to Autoweek. Thanks to how well the suspension works, the Model 3 has superior road handling characteristics the discussion”
Not even close to what you said, which was just plain wrong.
Inaccuracy, is par for the course when I read your comments.

59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago
David Green

Again, get and read the report, and stop spinning soundbites you heard… Right after he praised the suspension in the same Autoline After Hours video you can see where he rips on the front A arms for being heavy, and poorly designed, complicated, and expensive.

48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago
Ad van der Meer

Because he got new insights as he dug deeper into the car and its parts?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
David Green

Tesla’s integrated electronics are smart, using certain components for multiple systems is the way of the future for sure, but they still do not know how to build the basic chassis efficiently.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ffbj

Interesting. I can’t see why Tesla would bother suing them as some suggest, as their breakdown, at least the updated version, was very positive. The scuttlebutt is the company that did the actual work, of the teardown is suing, and why would that be?
Because their work was misrepresented? To be sure as Sandy suggests the reviews were a tale of two reviews.
Two men say they’re Jesus, one of them must be wrong.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
David Green

The report is not positive, perhaps you should get access and read it before commenting? You are forming an assumption from bits and pieces of what you heard, but no complete info.

59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

From the Tesla letter above, they really didn’t care too much.
But if I were the one who paid them to do the teardown, I sure as hell wouldn’t want anyone else to know the results or even see the process.
It’s like they got paid and brought the process and results to public domain for FREE……..lol

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
GenSao

Perhaps the “entity connected with that work” is one that paid for the report. They saw the free online tear-down videos out there that showed more than what they paid for.

I doubt Tesla would actually sue.

55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago