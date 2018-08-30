Boring Company Gets Approval To Build Tunnel In Residential Garage
And The Boring Company’s saga continues.
Like any of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s unique, world-changing endeavors, The Boring Company’s plans continue to develop and adapt. Just the other day, we shared a video of one of the boring machines being operated by an Xbox controller. In August, we informed you about the company’s plans to ask the Trump Administration to exclude certain imports from tariffs. Perhaps the biggest news, however, was the company’s proposal to build a 3.6-mile tunnel (coined the Dugout Loop) to Dodger’s Stadium.
Fast-forward to this week and now The Boring Company is delving into residential plans. According to The Mercury News (The Beach Reporter), Musk’s side-project acquired some property near the SpaceX headquarters, with hopes to construct a prototype garage. Interestingly, the Hawthorne City Council has already approved the construction of a shaft on this newfound property. A shaft? Yes, may the Schwartz be with you!
In all honesty, the shaft would be used to lower a vehicle from a garage to the commuter tunnel beneath. So, a private homeowner could get into The Boring Company tunnel without even leaving their own garage! Upon entering the tunnel, the car would then be moved via the company’s original plans … on some sort of electric sled.
It’s important to note that when the city council gave this plan the go-ahead, it was said that this prototype would remain private. Thus, it won’t be open to the public or cause any disruption to the existing neighborhood or traffic. We can only assume that this means it won’t be part of the student tours.
When The Boring Company released its original plans, as well as several after that, we were quite skeptical of the reality of the situation. But, somewhat crazily, developments continue to move forward and approval continues to be granted. Wow! We’ll see where this all leads to in the future.
Source: The Mercury News, The Boring Company
Oh, sure, the diagram shows this being installed in what looks like a regular residential home, but we all know that the first installation of this system will be in Elon Musk’s volcano lair.
The big question I have is what happens if there is a hurricane or flooding, where does the water go?
In the tunnel…lmao …No Seriously ….I am sure they have a pumping system in place..
Everywhere. Weren’t the BC tunnels supposed to be low pressure and therefore have to be sealed? Or am I thinking just HyperLoop?
You ARE remembering Hyperloop.
Tunnels are designed to accommodate rain/ground water. The tunnels are sloped to drains at the low points. Pump stations are installed if required. At various locations along the tunnel there will be air intakes/exhausts .
I want one of those! Always wanted my own Bat Cave.
Wow. What a waste. More traffic in the tunnels. Plus what 200k for tunnel access
Yea, this seems like a rich people solution. If you can pay for your own tunnel, you can be part of the fast travel system.
I still don’t really see the benefit over a subway in terms of transport costs. Especially if you have a complicated exit and entry system, that isn’t limited to just a few stations, like in a subway.
So the only benefit is the added luxury of traveling in your own vehicle. So if you are wealthy and you can afford it, why not spend a couple 100k for a private access to the tunnel system. For regular people you have more or less another subway, but rich people can sit in their own luxury cars, probably get priority, when it comes to getting somewhere and can exit wherever they pay for a tunnel.
ok. cool. Now, lets start seeing some of these put into action.
Seriously, Elon needs to have tunnels that are working and ppl are using them. And Ideally, they will have ppl traveling at 150-200 mph. Once they have high speed underground travel, it will change the public transportation field esp. in America.
Seriously, guys. Musk is just trolling you.