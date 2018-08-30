Bollinger B1 Electric Truck Gets a Nose Job

5 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Plus, bonus video overload!

The Bollinger B1 is more than just another pretty face. Still, that doesn’t mean its developers aren’t afraid to mess with its mug. Especially when it comes to improving the aerodynamics of what is, essentially, a brick.

The rugged machine has undergone some cosmetic surgery to improve the way it moves through the air and possibly provide more cooling potential. The vents on the fascia that previously took in air through strips that ran alongside the headlights have been expanded and now surround the round peepers. The vents that had been located on the fenders over the wheel well have been relocated to the hood. The lip that transitions the flat front to the hood is a good bit bigger now, and it appears they may have extended the entire snout to do so.

If the dialogue we overhear at the beginning of the above video is anything to go by, the changes should not only help get more air into the radiators lurking beneath its aluminum skin, it should also push air up over the windshield. The original design resulted in 900-plus pounds of front lift and as much as 700 pounds of downforce in the rear. The new configuration should reduce those forces and increase its operational efficiency.

While redesigning parts of the B1 might keep the team relatively busy, that is hardly all they’ve been up to this summer. They are also working on the four-door version of the vehicle. We’ve seen sketches of this variant already, but we’ve got a bonus video below that shows how they are developing the design in real life. Basically, they’ve built a buck out of wood and placed seats within it to more realistically judge how the finished product would accommodate its passengers.

Not enough B1 action for you? Fine. We’ll throw in a couple more videos just for you, then. One, titled “Kinetics & Compliance,” follows the beast on a visit to Morse Measurements, where the suspension geometry is checked and measured along with its stiffness under various loads. It’s a bit of an arcane process, but interesting to watch in this short clip.

Our final bonus video involves a trip to Transportation Research Center (TRC) in East Liberty, Ohio. Here, the B1 gets put through its paces, traversing a number of different surfaces, from river rocks to a simulated washboard road. It’s a fun watch that helps you imagine piloting it over your favorite terrain. Taken as a whole, these brief videos give some insight into the complicated process that is vehicle development. We’ve no doubt more are on the way, too, as there is still at least a year before actual production begins. For now, though, enjoy!

Source: YouTube