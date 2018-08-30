Bollinger B1 Electric Truck Gets a Nose Job
5 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 11
Plus, bonus video overload!
The Bollinger B1 is more than just another pretty face. Still, that doesn’t mean its developers aren’t afraid to mess with its mug. Especially when it comes to improving the aerodynamics of what is, essentially, a brick.
The rugged machine has undergone some cosmetic surgery to improve the way it moves through the air and possibly provide more cooling potential. The vents on the fascia that previously took in air through strips that ran alongside the headlights have been expanded and now surround the round peepers. The vents that had been located on the fenders over the wheel well have been relocated to the hood. The lip that transitions the flat front to the hood is a good bit bigger now, and it appears they may have extended the entire snout to do so.
If the dialogue we overhear at the beginning of the above video is anything to go by, the changes should not only help get more air into the radiators lurking beneath its aluminum skin, it should also push air up over the windshield. The original design resulted in 900-plus pounds of front lift and as much as 700 pounds of downforce in the rear. The new configuration should reduce those forces and increase its operational efficiency.
While redesigning parts of the B1 might keep the team relatively busy, that is hardly all they’ve been up to this summer. They are also working on the four-door version of the vehicle. We’ve seen sketches of this variant already, but we’ve got a bonus video below that shows how they are developing the design in real life. Basically, they’ve built a buck out of wood and placed seats within it to more realistically judge how the finished product would accommodate its passengers.
Not enough B1 action for you? Fine. We’ll throw in a couple more videos just for you, then. One, titled “Kinetics & Compliance,” follows the beast on a visit to Morse Measurements, where the suspension geometry is checked and measured along with its stiffness under various loads. It’s a bit of an arcane process, but interesting to watch in this short clip.
Our final bonus video involves a trip to Transportation Research Center (TRC) in East Liberty, Ohio. Here, the B1 gets put through its paces, traversing a number of different surfaces, from river rocks to a simulated washboard road. It’s a fun watch that helps you imagine piloting it over your favorite terrain. Taken as a whole, these brief videos give some insight into the complicated process that is vehicle development. We’ve no doubt more are on the way, too, as there is still at least a year before actual production begins. For now, though, enjoy!
Source: YouTube
Leave a Reply
11 Comments on "Bollinger B1 Electric Truck Gets a Nose Job"
It’s almost easier pushing a brick through mud!
What is “they’ve built a ‘buck’ out of wood”?
A saw buck?
Good thing it’s A Real EV 4X4.😂
It’s amazing how many automotive technical terms IEVs writers and editors want to add to our vocabularies. Shooting brake, targa, cabriolet… and now “buck”.
But heck, I’m still bemused by the term “liftback sedan”, and how that’s considered a different type of car than a “hatchback” just because the slope of the hatch is a bit more shallow. 😉
In ordering to avoid the risk of big change cause by unreasonable ergonomics parameter and save development time, vehicle research institute usually build a seating buck. The Seating buck is a physical cabin model of passenger car for ergonomics verification. It is widely used to assess the amenity, ingress and egress, visual field, habitability, etc.
https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-642-33835-9_62
Buck is a very common term used, normally in the fiberglass molding industry. A buck or “ plug” is used to create the primary object to be duplicated. Buck is definitely not a new term, it’s been around for decades. Just sayin’
While I’d like to see this SUV in production, I think it’s gonna end up like the Workhorse W-15 and so many other “gonna happens.”
Delta E4?
I hope Workhorse’s W-15 has only been postponed, not canceled. Let’s not forget that the 2008 Tesla Roadster was postponed three times (about 9 months) before it finally went on sale.
Workhorse is still trying to raise money:
https://www.benzinga.com/news/earnings/18/08/12173298/workhorse-turns-to-stock-offering-for-additional-capital
I hope that’s the case. While I’m not a fan of ICE any more, I would seriously consider buying a W-15 for it’s range and price point!
Why are you hoping for a big disgusting tub like that. It’s like trying to make EVs as pointless and wasteful as possible by monkeying fuel guzzler bloated pickups and SUVs.
Interesting that they’ve been able to significantly alter the aerodynamics without changing the extremely boxy shape of the truck.
I never in a million years dreamt that Bollinger was interested enough in aero drag to put the B1 thru wind tunnel tests! The shape fairly screams This truck is for off-road use. If you drive it on the highway, that’s your problem, dude! 😉
Hoping to see the B1 go into production soon.
We need innovative companies like these and Tesla to push the laggard, legacy, conservative OEMs into doing the right thing and mass produce compelling EVs in all segments.