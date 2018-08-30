Bjørn Attempts Rapidgate Run In Nissan e-NV200

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Is the Nissan e-NV200 impacted by “Rapidgate”?

EV aficionado and Tesla fan Bjørn Nyland is at it again, testing the charging speed of Nissan’s 40-kWh battery pack. It’s no secret that many people have experienced issues with the 2018 Nissan LEAF when it comes to slow charging speed under certain conditions. One could safely assume that the automaker’s e-NV200 may experience similar issues, but remember, while it has nearly the same battery pack as the LEAF, the e-NV200 has an active thermal management system.

It seems a bit strange that Nissan would opt for TMS in one vehicle but not the other. However, the automaker has said that the e-NV200’s commercial use makes the system more necessary. Nissan didn’t want to spend the money for TMS in the new LEAF, so it just uses a simpler passive cooling system. Thankfully, the upcoming 60-kWh LEAF should have active thermal management.

Despite the Nissan e-NV200’s more advanced battery pack, Nyland tells us it’s still impacted by “Rapidgate.” However, it’s not as evident as it is in the LEAF. His tests revealed a fast charging speed as low as 25 kW. Nyland’s most interesting observation was that the car doesn’t actually use its active cooling system on a regular basis, but only under certain conditions. He believes it doesn’t kick in while driving. Even when the car was hot and parked, there was no active TMS. The only time the system was engaged was when the car was plugged in and turned on.