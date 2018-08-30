Bjørn Attempts Rapidgate Run In Nissan e-NV200
Is the Nissan e-NV200 impacted by “Rapidgate”?
EV aficionado and Tesla fan Bjørn Nyland is at it again, testing the charging speed of Nissan’s 40-kWh battery pack. It’s no secret that many people have experienced issues with the 2018 Nissan LEAF when it comes to slow charging speed under certain conditions. One could safely assume that the automaker’s e-NV200 may experience similar issues, but remember, while it has nearly the same battery pack as the LEAF, the e-NV200 has an active thermal management system.
It seems a bit strange that Nissan would opt for TMS in one vehicle but not the other. However, the automaker has said that the e-NV200’s commercial use makes the system more necessary. Nissan didn’t want to spend the money for TMS in the new LEAF, so it just uses a simpler passive cooling system. Thankfully, the upcoming 60-kWh LEAF should have active thermal management.
Despite the Nissan e-NV200’s more advanced battery pack, Nyland tells us it’s still impacted by “Rapidgate.” However, it’s not as evident as it is in the LEAF. His tests revealed a fast charging speed as low as 25 kW. Nyland’s most interesting observation was that the car doesn’t actually use its active cooling system on a regular basis, but only under certain conditions. He believes it doesn’t kick in while driving. Even when the car was hot and parked, there was no active TMS. The only time the system was engaged was when the car was plugged in and turned on.
Nissan e-NV200 40 kWh with rapidgate
During Fortum’s Ladetour 2018, I drove the new Nissan e-NV200 40 kWh. It turns out that it is also affected by rapidgate. It’s not as bad as Leaf. But you still get about 25 kW fast charging speed at the lowest.
By what I understand, the “thermal management system” of the eNV-200 is merely a small fan that kicks on when it gets hot.
Nissan has really lagged on upgrading their electric offerings since the original LEAF launch.
It has been proven that the 2018 Leaf battery pack can be cooled using conditioned cabin air forced down the service plug port. The amount of cooling is limited by cabin temperature but additional cooling can be achieved using commercially available ice chest coolers. Most of the time battery pack overheating is not an issue but Leaf owners are finding more and more ways to manage battery pack temperature when the need arises.