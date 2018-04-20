Mary Barra Reiterates GM’s EV Commitments And Financial Investments

  1. Home
However, there is still a long way to go to meet the lofty goal of ‘zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion’

This week, General Motors’ CEO Mary Barra published a blog post on LinkedIn to address the company’s all electric future. Last October, Barra made the announcement that 20 new all-electric vehicles would be released globally by 2023.

More Recent GM EV Announcements
Buick Debuts Velite 6 In China - PHEV Launching This Year, BEV Later On
Buick Enspire Electric SUV Comes To Life In *Production Form
SAIC-GM Boosts Electric Range Of Baojun E100

The Chevy Bolt EV has been in high demand globally and will see a production increase of 20% next quarter above the average production rate for the first 3 quarters. The 2019 Chevy Volt has also managed to stay relevant despite a significant increase in PHEV competition. On the other hand, the Cadillac CT6 PHEV has yet to gain a foothold.

In her LinkedIn blog post, Barra confirmed what was already widely expected. LG Electronics’ new facility in Hazel Park, Michigan will be supplying battery packs for the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Chevrolet Bolt EV

The GM battery lab at the Global Technical Center in Warren Michigan will also be receiving “major enhancements” this fall including “new test chambers and advanced equipment to accelerate our next-generation battery architecture”. Automotive News reports that the facility will receive $28 million for the new upgrades this year.

The CEO also confirmed that the automaker will deliver a prototype vehicle capable of 180-miles of range in less than 10 minutes of charging.

Unsurprisingly, China is getting the bulk of the electric vehicle attention

Outside of the U.S., the diminutive Baojun E100 has been a surprise hit in China. Baojun is also launching a follow up to the little 2 seat-er this month. Creatively named the Baojun E200, the new model will have sleeker styling and longer range than the E100 sibling.  The Velite 6 PHEV will also be launching in China, although reports have indicated battery supplier issues might delay the launch.

These vehicles join the Baojun E100, Buick Velite 5 and Cadillac CT6 PHEV that are already on sale in the market. This focus on China was expected considering the country has rolled out stronger New Energy Vehicle requirements. Barra states “China is the world’s largest EV market and will be a large driver of global EV adoption.”

An InsideEVs source anonymous) was at a focus group this Summer, and confidently states THIS is GM's next all-electric vehicle - a compact utility offering under the Buick badge

As far as the United States, there have been no new electric vehicle announcements recently. Certainly the increase in Bolt EV production is a positive development. But much of this increase will actually go to meet the demand of other markets.

Still GM has embraced plug-ins in the U.S. more than any other traditional automaker. So we are excited for whatever their next move is. What we are waiting for is an announcement of the rumored Buick CUV that is based on the Chevy Bolt. We certainly hope General Motors has some news to share with us soon on this front.

Source: LinkedIn Post

15 Comments on "Mary Barra Reiterates GM’s EV Commitments And Financial Investments"

F150 Brian

Buick and electric in China go together like peanut butter and jelly on a sandwich.
Don’t expect much love for NA.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
REXisKing

How and Why? Because of GOVERNMENT REGULATION? You know, that “evil” whereby the government picks the OBVIOUS Winners and the losers write checks to pols to keep themselves in business.

However, allow the losers to buy your politicians and you become a third world economy with NO Product to Sell: ( MAGA ).

7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
Bill Howland

Looks like the North American market is going to be the poor-stepchild of GM’s EV attention – seeing as it is voluntary here but somewhat mandatory in China.

180 miles in 10 minutes doesn’t mean much in a dealer showroom with no cars, just a ‘prototype’.

I’d rather see the effort being put forth to make a few larger cars.

Tesla’s model 3 apparently needs to cut into some sales in the states. Ford has already thrown in the towel in the entire Sedan market, selling them ongoing only oversees.

Maybe Ford’s BEV SUV and the Lincoln Aviator PHEV will light a bit more of a fire under Mary’s Can to actually sell something else here.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Wade Malone

Plus incentives are often insanely generous in China and South Korea. Whereas they are going away for GM in the US. I have to imagine this will impact their global distribution also.

47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago
REXisKing

Allow China this huge lead in Solar, EV, Battery and Wind, and their economy’s of scale will give them the global market. And Electing Trump won’t help a bit. Actually Trump is killing the US economy.

4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
REXisKing

China’s highly educated leadership is good at innovation, science and economics.
That’s what we’re competing against.
They will make money off fixing, and not denying, global warming: Solar and Wind solutions.

6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
Bob Wilson

“PowerPoint” engineering.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
cr08
If you would have told me back in 2008-2010 or thereabouts that GM would be a significant contender in the xEV space, I would have laughed right in your face. And at that time out of the big 3 I would have told you Ford had a good head start and would have bet on them from the getgo with the great headstart they got with the Escape hybrid and the first gen Fusion hybrid that they actually bothered to do a modicum of advertising on at the time. However these days in retrospect they have clearly swapped places in that regard. In fact unless Ford can truly surprise us in the next couple years with a bevy of electrified vehicle options and actually offer them in the US nationwide, I’m putting all bets on GM continuing to be a big player. And I’ve never been a huge fan of GM due to various reasons over the past couple decades, not one of which is the bailout BS. Granted technically GM currently is a whole new company so that’s garnered a few extra points from me. But between of the Volt and the Bolt I am very happy with what… Read more »
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
REXisKing

Yes, what ever happened to the Escape Hybrid? And actually why aren’t ALL Ford productions now At Least hybrid??? The concept is 20 years old, it’s OLD Tech now.

The fact that Ford seems to NEED government regulation to innovate should Terrify any stock holder.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Paul Stoller

The best you can say about GM is they are an EV follower, they certainly aren’t leading.

59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago
REXisKing

In truth, though, the Volt is excellent technology.
Can’t understand why it isn’t selling.
Except for the fact, that I myself passed on it because of lack of rear seat room, and head room. But, a wagon version could have fixed it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
TM3x2 Chris

Talk is cheap, let’s see some action. Once GM starts advertising and selling Bolts like they mean it, I’ll be more inclined to believe it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
REXisKing

Since production capacity is 30,000, they should at least advertise to keep that line fully utilized. Sufficient advertising to sell 30,001 Bolts.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 seconds ago
Texas Leaf

Just a few little tweaks and the Bolt EV would be a much better car and would probably sell much better. GM is going to have to add some autonomous features like in Nissan ProPilot to stay relevant. Faster charging, better seats and a real tow package would also improve the car considerably.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
Victor

Talk is cheap. Look at my GM is doing and has been going to roll back the fuel standards.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago