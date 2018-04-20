Mary Barra Reiterates GM’s EV Commitments And Financial Investments
However, there is still a long way to go to meet the lofty goal of ‘zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion’
This week, General Motors’ CEO Mary Barra published a blog post on LinkedIn to address the company’s all electric future. Last October, Barra made the announcement that 20 new all-electric vehicles would be released globally by 2023.
The Chevy Bolt EV has been in high demand globally and will see a production increase of 20% next quarter above the average production rate for the first 3 quarters. The 2019 Chevy Volt has also managed to stay relevant despite a significant increase in PHEV competition. On the other hand, the Cadillac CT6 PHEV has yet to gain a foothold.
In her LinkedIn blog post, Barra confirmed what was already widely expected. LG Electronics’ new facility in Hazel Park, Michigan will be supplying battery packs for the Chevrolet Bolt EV.
The GM battery lab at the Global Technical Center in Warren Michigan will also be receiving “major enhancements” this fall including “new test chambers and advanced equipment to accelerate our next-generation battery architecture”. Automotive News reports that the facility will receive $28 million for the new upgrades this year.
The CEO also confirmed that the automaker will deliver a prototype vehicle capable of 180-miles of range in less than 10 minutes of charging.
Unsurprisingly, China is getting the bulk of the electric vehicle attention
Outside of the U.S., the diminutive Baojun E100 has been a surprise hit in China. Baojun is also launching a follow up to the little 2 seat-er this month. Creatively named the Baojun E200, the new model will have sleeker styling and longer range than the E100 sibling. The Velite 6 PHEV will also be launching in China, although reports have indicated battery supplier issues might delay the launch.
These vehicles join the Baojun E100, Buick Velite 5 and Cadillac CT6 PHEV that are already on sale in the market. This focus on China was expected considering the country has rolled out stronger New Energy Vehicle requirements. Barra states “China is the world’s largest EV market and will be a large driver of global EV adoption.”
As far as the United States, there have been no new electric vehicle announcements recently. Certainly the increase in Bolt EV production is a positive development. But much of this increase will actually go to meet the demand of other markets.
Still GM has embraced plug-ins in the U.S. more than any other traditional automaker. So we are excited for whatever their next move is. What we are waiting for is an announcement of the rumored Buick CUV that is based on the Chevy Bolt. We certainly hope General Motors has some news to share with us soon on this front.
Source: LinkedIn Post
15 Comments on "Mary Barra Reiterates GM’s EV Commitments And Financial Investments"
Buick and electric in China go together like peanut butter and jelly on a sandwich.
Don’t expect much love for NA.
How and Why? Because of GOVERNMENT REGULATION? You know, that “evil” whereby the government picks the OBVIOUS Winners and the losers write checks to pols to keep themselves in business.
However, allow the losers to buy your politicians and you become a third world economy with NO Product to Sell: ( MAGA ).
Looks like the North American market is going to be the poor-stepchild of GM’s EV attention – seeing as it is voluntary here but somewhat mandatory in China.
180 miles in 10 minutes doesn’t mean much in a dealer showroom with no cars, just a ‘prototype’.
I’d rather see the effort being put forth to make a few larger cars.
Tesla’s model 3 apparently needs to cut into some sales in the states. Ford has already thrown in the towel in the entire Sedan market, selling them ongoing only oversees.
Maybe Ford’s BEV SUV and the Lincoln Aviator PHEV will light a bit more of a fire under Mary’s Can to actually sell something else here.
Plus incentives are often insanely generous in China and South Korea. Whereas they are going away for GM in the US. I have to imagine this will impact their global distribution also.
Allow China this huge lead in Solar, EV, Battery and Wind, and their economy’s of scale will give them the global market. And Electing Trump won’t help a bit. Actually Trump is killing the US economy.
China’s highly educated leadership is good at innovation, science and economics.
That’s what we’re competing against.
They will make money off fixing, and not denying, global warming: Solar and Wind solutions.
“PowerPoint” engineering.
Yes, what ever happened to the Escape Hybrid? And actually why aren’t ALL Ford productions now At Least hybrid??? The concept is 20 years old, it’s OLD Tech now.
The fact that Ford seems to NEED government regulation to innovate should Terrify any stock holder.
The best you can say about GM is they are an EV follower, they certainly aren’t leading.
In truth, though, the Volt is excellent technology.
Can’t understand why it isn’t selling.
Except for the fact, that I myself passed on it because of lack of rear seat room, and head room. But, a wagon version could have fixed it.
Talk is cheap, let’s see some action. Once GM starts advertising and selling Bolts like they mean it, I’ll be more inclined to believe it.
Since production capacity is 30,000, they should at least advertise to keep that line fully utilized. Sufficient advertising to sell 30,001 Bolts.
Just a few little tweaks and the Bolt EV would be a much better car and would probably sell much better. GM is going to have to add some autonomous features like in Nissan ProPilot to stay relevant. Faster charging, better seats and a real tow package would also improve the car considerably.
Talk is cheap. Look at my GM is doing and has been going to roll back the fuel standards.