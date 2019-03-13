Audi To Show Electric Car Of Far-Off Future In Shanghai
Audi is busy making tons of electric concept cars these days.
Audi is preparing special EV concepts for upcoming motor shows. This includes one for Shanghai and one in Frankfurt, according to Marc Lichte, head of design.
Those new models were designed to imagine how Audi cars could look like 10 years from now (like the previous Aicon concept). This is well beyond ordinary concepts like the e-tron GT concept or Q4 e-tron concept. Those two vehicles are within a three-year horizon.
The important topic is the interior – with and without a steering wheel – as the concepts will be envisioned as autonomous (Level 4).
Our attention, for now, will be mostly focused on the production-bound Audi Q2 L e-tron. This is the new all-electric model for the Chinese market.
Audi BEV models:
- Audi e-tron (already in production, deliveries in early 2019)
- Audi e-tron Sportback (to debut in 2019)
- Audi Q2 L e-tron BEV (2019) for the Chinese market
- Audi e-tron GT concept (from late 2020)
- Audi A3-sized EV concept (to be unveiled soon)
- Audi Q4 e-tron Concept based on MEB platform (from late 2020 or early 2021)
