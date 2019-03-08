ABB Installed Over 10,000 Fast Chargers Globally

20 M BY MARK KANE

Nearly 10% of the total falls on Norway.

ABB boasts that so far it installed around the world more than 10,500 DC fast chargers for electric vehicles (cars, trucks and buses), across 73 countries.

It’s quite an achievement for ABB and a success story of the acquisition of the Dutch Epyon start-up in 2011, which was the foundation for the 50 kW Terra chargers. Later on, Michiel Langezaal from Epyon, become Founder & CEO of Fastned, which of course uses ABB DC fast chargers.

Interestingly, ABB notes that close to 1,000 DC fast chargers were installed in Norway, which is almost 1/10 of overall volume.

Most recently, ABB fast chargers in Norway were ordered by Circle K, which changes its gas stations into energy stations. The deal is for both 50 kW and 175 kW chargers (with an upgrade option to 350 kW).