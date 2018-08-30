3,000 Miles In A Tesla Model 3 Performance: Video
Check out this Tesla Model 3 Performance road trip from Washington, DC to Oklahoma City.
YouTube channel Redline Reviews focuses on in-depth reviews of performance-oriented cars. It also operates as a blog in some cases. This particular vlog puts you inside the car to enjoy highlights from a recent 3,000-mile journey in the Tesla Model 3 Performance. The main focus here is on EV road-tripping in terms of range and charging.
The trip was actually some 1,300 miles in each direction. The guys from Redline Reviews covered it over the course of two days, during which they charged the Model 3 five times. In total, driving an EV added about four hours to their trip. While a charging session may have been as short as 40 minutes, the longest time at a charger was over an hour.
They point out that it’s a bit difficult to adjust to the long charging stops, as well as the fact that the car gets to a low point on available range during the trip, which can cause some anxiety. However, they also remind us that most people like to stop every two or three hours anyhow, and Tesla’s Supercharger network helps to eliminate range anxiety. Not to mention the fact that the Model 3 has an impressive range and there’s nothing quite like not having to pay for gas. Their Model 3 Performance includes free Supercharging.
At an average of 75 to 80 mph, they get about 275 miles of real-world range. At one point they have to drive slower to make sure they don’t run out of range before getting to the next Supercharger. So, continued expansion of the network will help with this issue. Also, as many people suggest, if charging time could be reduced even further, it would make road-tripping in an EV more desirable.
Tesla is moving away from planed obsolescence, at least in the automobile design sense. This idea was originally developed in the 30’s by GM in order to sell more vehicles. Tesla has disrupted that model but still will utilize aspects of the idea, but with actual innovation, not with the planned failure of parts but with newer hardware which versions of the car don’t have, and it can’t be updated with software. Similar to Microsoft, where you have to buy a new rig every few years to run the new software, though the car still works, it’s not the latest iteration.
The advantages of this model are clear. No longer will automakers have to refresh the model every few years to get people to buy a new car, rather people will simply update OTA, another advantage that Tesla enjoys. So fewer redesigns, retooling, saving even more money.
Still not all people will not be completely satisfied with operating a car that is slowly falling behind in capabilities, and yet resale values of Tesla remain high, since it’s still a better car than many newer ones. I think this is merely the coming to fruition of part of Tesla’s original plan.
It seems to me that they didn’t use an optimal strategy for charging on a long trip. I was under the impression that the best way to drive long distance was a range charge for the first leg then drain that down as far as possible then stop and charge enough to get to the next charger plus a safety factor. Then stop and charge that way again and continue until it is time to eat. Then range charge while you eat and repeat for the afternoon. This keeps you in the lower portion of the battery charging curve where the battery charges very fast.
It seems they charged til full then drove as long as the could then stopped and range charged or close to it again. This is an ICE strategy where refueling is linear and fast. The problem is that you spend a lot of time charging in the upper portion of the battery where it is charging very slowly.
Am I reading this wrong?