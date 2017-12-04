2018 Nissan LEAF Production Kicks Off Today In U.S.
15 hours ago by Eric Loveday 29Comments
Nissan has just announced that U.S. production of its new 2018 LEAF commenced today.
This marks a major milestone for the new LEAF.
With sales of the old LEAF falling off a cliff in recent months in the U.S., the refreshed, longer range 2018 LEAF (details) can’t get here soon enough. While at the same time, new LEAF sales and demand in other markets have hit amazing heights in just a short amount of time. Here’s hoping the same happens in the States.
U.S. sales of the 2018 LEAF are tapped to begin next month.
Editor’s Note: If this news sounds familiar to InsideEVs’ readers, we should mention that Nissan’s social media actually said things got underway in mid-November, but when we asked Nissan directly to confirm retail production had indeed begun in Smyrna, TN (because it was a few weeks earlier than we had expected), they said it had in fact had not, and apologized for the mix-up (and removed the corresponding tweet).
Along with the production announcement, Nissan released this infographic:
29 responses to "2018 Nissan LEAF Production Kicks Off Today In U.S."
Yay!
Congrats but we’ll see what happens…You’d imagine more potential buyers would be willing to wait for the longer range version…
I’ll bet we won’t be hearing about any “production hell” from those guys.
You may hear something about keeping anything related to Hell, away from the battery.
Production hell happens with an all new car being made on an all new assembly line.
This is a major refresh on the same old line.Same unibody,same doors,same roof, restyled front fascia and rear.
Restyled dash. Anyone involed in “production hell” for the 2018 LEAF should be fired.
Chevy Bolt took 10 months to ramp up to capacity 30k units per year and launch nationwide.
The Bolt launched pretty much like GM expected it to. They didn’t predict over 100,000 in six months then deliver about a thousand.
Have you ever worked on a production line?
Trust me, they’re all Hell.
So how many are they building in December?
Does anyone have the selling price (including destination fee)of the new Leaf base model?
Is it still USD 29 990?
In France the Leaf Visia from today is some 33 900 EUR, quite expensive!
Despite my earlier complaints about the Gen 1 pre-lizard 12 Leaf, and my promise to not return to Nissan for Leaf 2.0, I might just consider it. Perhaps as a lease, anyway.
The improved looks, stretched rear legroom, lower price, post-lizard battery, and lack of corporate drama are appealing to me. It also has normal ergonomics, which I took for granted until Tesla decided that different was better.
A Leaf with everything I want is about $34k. A Model 3 with everything I want is $51k. The Model 3 has twice the range and is much better-looking. Perhaps the Model 3 really is 50% better, but I’m not sure I can afford it.
I’d prefer to compare against the mythical short-range Model 3, but even that will end up in the 40s, and its true availability is TBD.
Of course, there is the Bolt, and Chevy is already discounting them. It’s nice to have choices, and one of mine is to go buy a $6k beater to use and pocket the remaining money.
It’s the same sort of dilemma I’m in, as I have thought of every single thing you mentioned.
For $6k you can get a beater used Leaf.
Yeah, with 60 miles of range…on a good day.
@murrusville EV, you mentioned “stretched rear leg room” but from what I read In Motor Trend on the 3 way comparo between Leaf/Bolt/M3, the Bolt still wins the rear leg room and ease of entry test from what they said.
You’re right about cargo room to I think. The Nissan is most useable I think.
Another thing: Apparently you have to financially commit to the Model 3 before even sitting in one, let alone driving it.
In a prior article here, a reader showed how Tesla requested he send another $2500 of UNREFUNDABLE money in addition to the $1000 reservation, which would also convert to unrefundable – all so he could configure his car for December delivery.
I’m really not feeling that. That’s $3500 for a car I’m not sure I can fit into (at 6’6″), nor am I sure I can deal with the GUI. That’s the sort of thing you determine in a test drive. I reserved the Model 3 sight unseen, but I’ll never buy a car that way.
In early (non-NDA filtered) reviews, such as Motor Trend’s comparison of the Leaf, Bolt, and Model 3, some of the MT staff found the 3’s rear seats uncomfortable. Something you would only find out by sitting in one.
I was in a similar situation. I ended up leasing a Bolt. I’ll end up paying about $8k over 3 years for 15k mi/yr. plus trading in my 2011 Leaf with 100k miles (still waiting for my $2500 from California too). So far the Bolt has impressed me more than I expected and I feel like I am paying hardly anything for it. At this price though, I don’t see how GM can avoid losing a ton of money on my vehicle.
I’d say if you can’t wait for the Model 3 you want, go for the new Leaf on a lease. That’s what I’m doing.
For me, ProPilot is the deciding factor. Motor Trend just did a TM3/Bolt/Leaf comparison, and said ProPilot is working a bit better than Autopilot right now. The Bolt just has an inconsistent lane-bouncing system.
When will they bring up the NV200 glider from Mexico and send to Smyrna and upfit to pure EV? Let those damn Nissan Titans help subside it, dammit😁
Congrats Nissan, now Leaf is in production in all 3 continents and I hope at least 100 – 200 vehicles are sold this month in USA/Canada.
Yup, I’m wondering if with this timing, there is a chance that there will be any sales for the new LEAF in 2017 in the US?
Anyone with pricing on this for leases vs purchase? Test drove yesterday where they actually came to the house. Nicely impressed to get over the Bolt–lots of cargo room and fits the bill for our purposes.
The lack of Thermal management does bug a bit, but not really important on a lease deal if the numbers work.
Except for the Outlander, your title mirrors my situation.
I recently drove a Niro, and it’s very, very nice. Spacious, frugal, smooth operating, and ergonomically sound.
They have the pricing on the Nissan website, though I think the figures here are without destination & delivery: https://www.nissanusa.com/electric-cars/2018-leaf/configure/. Whether your local dealer will try to mark them up is another matter.
If MT’s comparison is true, then the new LEAF is a lot quicker at sub 8s in 0-60mph time.
That is far more respectable and worthy of a consideration than the previous generation.
I’m really happy with those acceleration numbers. 45-65 passing time of 4.0s is even better than the Volt.
The Leaf’s performance has now separated itself from gas econoboxes.
Test drove the new 2018 Leaf at LA auto show today. No Pro Pilot activation on the test vehicle. Oh well, I guess I’ll have to wait on the real test drive next month, to see and evaluate the whole enchilada, over the hour long “drive and discover experience”.
One pedal driving was a welcome improvement, and is obviously a nice addition. Nissan should be able to sell more of the new Leaf. However, a lot of people might be waiting for some other EVs, that seem to be just around the corner.
Another better EV is always around the corner. In other words, technology is advancing fast and waiting for better could add up to decades of waiting.
Factory capacity is 640K cars/year according to the infographic, and according to their website they build the following vehicles there (with US 2016 sales numbers):
Nissan Altima ~300K/year
Nissan Maxima ~60K/year
Nissan Pathfinder ~80K/year
Nissan Rogue ~330K/year
Infiniti QX60 ~42K/year
Nissan Leaf ~14K/year
http://nissan-tennessee.com/about-nissan/
That’s more than the capacity. What am I missing here? This isn’t adding up.