2018 Nissan LEAF Battery Health Tested After 12,000 Miles

The battery in the Nissan LEAF has always been the cause of some concern, ever since some examples from the first few years of production seemed to suffer from premature degradation, leading to replacement. Since then, things have improved dramatically, though concerns and issues remain. In light of all this, you may be wondering how the 40-kWh battery in the overhauled 2018 is faring in this regard. While we may not be able to offer up a comprehensive answer, the video above does offer some interesting data generated by one vehicle.

Found in the Lemon-Tea Leaf YouTube channel, the footage gives us data captured by a LEAF Spy device (here’s how to install that, in case you’re interested) and plotted out over several different charts. The car’s owner, James, has now owned the vehicle for eight months and in that time, driven 12,442 miles (20,023 km). According to his calculations, the battery state of health — its energy capacity level — has fallen to 97.42 percent of its original ability. Other interesting data includes the fact that it has had 165 DC fast-charge sessions and 163 level 1 or level 2 AC charges in its short history.

Using this information, James does a few future projections and sees some interesting results. While we won’t spoil the video for you here, we will say that at least some of the numbers are encouraging.

Of course, each and every LEAF will yield different results, depending on a host of factors, including the amount of fast charging that is done, the number of deep discharges and 100-percent full charges, not to mention the environmental conditions it is driven and charged in. So, as we cautioned at the top of this piece, if you are also a LEAF owner your result will vary from those of James. All in all, though, the numbers are encouraging.

