2018 Nissan LEAF Battery Health Tested After 12,000 Miles
Your mileage may vary.
The battery in the Nissan LEAF has always been the cause of some concern, ever since some examples from the first few years of production seemed to suffer from premature degradation, leading to replacement. Since then, things have improved dramatically, though concerns and issues remain. In light of all this, you may be wondering how the 40-kWh battery in the overhauled 2018 is faring in this regard. While we may not be able to offer up a comprehensive answer, the video above does offer some interesting data generated by one vehicle.
Found in the Lemon-Tea Leaf YouTube channel, the footage gives us data captured by a LEAF Spy device (here’s how to install that, in case you’re interested) and plotted out over several different charts. The car’s owner, James, has now owned the vehicle for eight months and in that time, driven 12,442 miles (20,023 km). According to his calculations, the battery state of health — its energy capacity level — has fallen to 97.42 percent of its original ability. Other interesting data includes the fact that it has had 165 DC fast-charge sessions and 163 level 1 or level 2 AC charges in its short history.
Using this information, James does a few future projections and sees some interesting results. While we won’t spoil the video for you here, we will say that at least some of the numbers are encouraging.
Of course, each and every LEAF will yield different results, depending on a host of factors, including the amount of fast charging that is done, the number of deep discharges and 100-percent full charges, not to mention the environmental conditions it is driven and charged in. So, as we cautioned at the top of this piece, if you are also a LEAF owner your result will vary from those of James. All in all, though, the numbers are encouraging.
6 Comments on "2018 Nissan LEAF Battery Health Tested After 12,000 Miles"
The LeafSpy Pro App is reporting a SOH (state of health) of 97.42 after 8 months and just under 12.5k miles. Average 40kWh Leaf annual battery degradation (SOH) should be In the 3% +/- range. In roughly 4 months, the 40 kWh Leaf will probably dip a little below 97% SOH, as miles driven should be well over 15k mi., considering the current heavy usage driving pattern.
Back to back DC fastcharging on road trips, with heavy down hill battery regen sessions, can inflate the LeafSpy Pro SOC numbers by as much as 2.0%. By taking readings after having no significantly hard or excessive regen sessions, and only level 1-2 charging, can one get accurate every day consistent and more accurate LSP SOH measurements.
I don’t think that the assumption that the battery will degrade linearly with miles is a valid one. From my understanding, it’ll tend to be an geometric decay with the highest decay when it’s new. After 240,000 miles, he could expect the capacity to be .975^10 = 78% and after 480,000 miles, it’ll drop another 22% (of 78) to 60%.
Your mileage may vary. Americans just want things to work and not worry about them. Nissan has like a full page of bullet point you are to follow to prevent degradation. They sold their battery company, for a song, indicating an inferior product.
The original battery was widely reported as having problems in hot areas, and people were selling their Leafs and getting like 30 cents on the dollar for them.
Later versions of their battery were improved, but their adamant refusal to adopt a LTMS for the pack, showed a lack of flexibility and determination to argue there was no reason for concern.
Now the latest version of the Leaf the 60 kWh is coming with LG Chem batteries and LTMS, so that says a bundle about Nissans battery problems.
“Your mileage may vary.”
Yeah, with the Leaf and battery pack degradation, your mileage may vary a lot. There’s a problem with lack of consistency. Graphs of data from aging Leafs make it pretty clear that the loss of capacity varies a lot. The data points are all over the map; see graph below. By comparison, a graph of battery pack aging in the Tesla Model S shows a pretty tight clustering of the data. Presumably that will be the rule of thumb for other BEVs with battery packs protected by an active TMS (Thermal Management System). With the Leaf, how fast your battery will fade is basically a crap shoot.
I think the data suggest that it’s not just the lack of an active TMS; it’s inferior battery chemistry. If the battery chemistry was up to snuff, then most likely Nissan wouldn’t have sold off their battery making division, AESC.
Seems legit. Mine after 18k km is 97.01%
In 8 months: “Other interesting data includes the fact that it has had 165 DC fast-charge sessions and 163 level 1 or level 2 AC charges in its short history.” Yikes! How was this car unplugged long enough to rack up over 12,000 miles? The fact that this driver DCFC’d his Leaf 165 times in 8 months and only saw approx. 2.5% degradation is an excellent sign.