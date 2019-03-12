VW Group’s Operating Margin Takes Hit From WLTP Testing & EV Push
New emissions testing, continued investments in EVs, dropping North American sales, and Chinese joint ventures are costly.
At its annual press conference, Volkswagen Group reported that its brand margin dropped to 3.8 percent in 2018, from 4.2 percent in 2017. Targets were set at 4 to 5 percent, so the group missed its mark.
More specifically, profits for Audi dropped due to a diesel-related charge in Europe, as well as delays with the new WLTP testing cycle. Additionally, Bentley suffered from a significant operating loss. In 2017, it recorded a 55 million euro profit. However, for 2018, losses were at some 288 million.
Overall, the new WLTP testing cycle caused the various brand’s production delays. VW reported that its brands couldn’t ready cars fast enough for the test. Group CEO Herbert Diess noted that the testing cycle will keep causing issues, but as the year moves on, problems should be reduced. He shared:
Audi was hit particularly hard. It will probably be the end of the first quarter before all variants are available again.
In addition to the concerns with the new emissions testing, VW Group’s North American sales declined by 2 percent. Moreover, VW’s share of its profits from joint ventures in China have dropped 2.5 percent.
With all of this being said, Volkswagen Group has continued to promote its full-fledged push and massive investments into upcoming EVs across most of its brands. The company has plans to manufacture some 22 million EVs by 2028. In the meantime, VW says its goal is to push its operating margin up to 6 percent by 2022. This will involve laying off workers, but Diess points out that less manpower is needed to build electric cars. He concluded:
The reality is that building an electric car involves some 30 percent less effort than one powered by an internal combustion engine.
Source: Automotive News
7 Comments on "VW Group’s Operating Margin Takes Hit From WLTP Testing & EV Push"
VW struggling to meet the lame WLTP standards, and then blaming those standards for their problems. Surprising, considering they implemented cheating software into millions of diesel vehicles for years, with no struggle at all.
wow, you seem really well informed. thanks for contributing with your opinion pal.
Sure thing, buddy. I’m not all the well informed, this is all well known information. I just happen to retain what I read.
Thanks.
There was plenty of struggle, they had to keep vehicles priced affordably and desirable and those standards left little choice and naturally lead to the VW software fixes since they were too difficult to meet. Granted, VW did the wrong thing, but there is a reason companies push back on those. The regulators need to be better at ensuring compliance as well. Really, for as clean as they want to be you have to transition to different technology, which they are doing (now), but you do need to allow some timeline for that.
Puuuurrrrfect.
Now you redirect blame from VW to regulators. US brands had no trouble managing standards. Asian brands managed standards. VW choose to not redesign their own vehicles. VW choose that asking a driver to fill up adblue every 5k instead of every 10k would be a disaster to the convinience. VW choose to ignore standards untill a phase in development where other car components already took the space away from any solution emission control would require.
Double purrrfffect for complaining about regulators doing not enough to enforce, under a news about car oem not being able to keep up with regulatory tests.
What will come next? You want us to pay VW execs for the damages caused by stress by all those investigations?
I think you are mixing some things here. WLTP is not a standard to meet, it is a standard for measuring. VW Group (particularly Audi) underestimated the amount of effort it takes to test all it’s dozens of different models with 100s of different configurations. Since they could not present the data in a market conform way, they could not sell. End of story.
OK, some numbers are mixed up and others taken out of context, which makes it sound like VW Group is close to failing. VW Group sales are up to 10.8m vehicles (+0.9%, biggest manufacturer WW), EUR 236bn (+2.7%). Operating margin is slightly down to 5.9% (6.0% last year). EBIT margin at 6.6% (6.0% last year) and profits after tax are up EUR 12bn (+6%). By the way Operating Margins are not affected by R&D cost for EVs at all, which makes the headline just nonsense, or at least expresses the lack of financial understanding of the author.