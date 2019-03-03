Watch Tesla Model 3 Take On Porsche GT2 RS In Epic Race: Video
There can be just one winner.
Formula 1 star Nico Rosberg presents this brilliant and, at times rather humorous, drag race featuring a Tesla Model 3 and a Porsche GT2 RS.
It’s a race on the Monaco pier. Can the instant torque and all-wheel-drive of the Tesla Model 3 Performance beat the might of the Porsche GT2 RS? The finish is extremely close. Mind you, this is a Model 3 and not the Model S P100D, so it’s not a given the Tesla will win this race.
We should point out that the Porsche GT2 RS costs close to $300,000 in base trim. It cranks out 690 HP. Compare that to the Model 3 Performance, which checks in at just a tick below $60,000 with only 450 HP. So, on paper then, it should be no contest.
In reality, the matchup is extremely close. Watch to see which car wins to 100 KM/H (62 MPH) by just a few feet.
Video description:
Tesla vs. Porsche
Electric vs. Combustion
We staged THE single most epic 0-100 DRAG RACE on the Monaco pier!!! Check it out!
3 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model 3 Take On Porsche GT2 RS In Epic Race: Video"
Porsche is a car! Model 3 is an iPad sofa!! How can someone compare a Porsche GT2 with an battery car at all?? You think its all about aceleration?? How old are you guys here??? Go on the race track dont just compare acceleration all over the place!??
Had to google the price for the Porsche GT2 RS and it’s starting at 295K, You can buy 4 Model 3s performance with all the options included for that price.. And still have cash left over to insure the 4 Model 3s..
Yet another EV vs ICE drag race. Isn’t the result always the same?
I’d like to see a proper race instead of more drags.
I’m writing this comment as the GT2-RS is being put through its paces on the latest episode of Top Gear (UK).
While I appreciate the engineering that has gone into making it do its stuff, I’d never buy one in a million years. It is a dinosaur amongst all other 911 dinosaurs.