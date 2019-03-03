Watch Tesla Model 3 Take On Porsche GT2 RS In Epic Race: Video

59 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

There can be just one winner.

Formula 1 star Nico Rosberg presents this brilliant and, at times rather humorous, drag race featuring a Tesla Model 3 and a Porsche GT2 RS.

It’s a race on the Monaco pier. Can the instant torque and all-wheel-drive of the Tesla Model 3 Performance beat the might of the Porsche GT2 RS? The finish is extremely close. Mind you, this is a Model 3 and not the Model S P100D, so it’s not a given the Tesla will win this race.

We should point out that the Porsche GT2 RS costs close to $300,000 in base trim. It cranks out 690 HP. Compare that to the Model 3 Performance, which checks in at just a tick below $60,000 with only 450 HP. So, on paper then, it should be no contest.

In reality, the matchup is extremely close. Watch to see which car wins to 100 KM/H (62 MPH) by just a few feet.

