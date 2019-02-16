See Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck Up Close In New Video

35 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

An up-close walkaround video of the electric pickup in Colorado.

The Rivian R1T electric pickup was out on display a while back in Aspen, Colorado. We presented the R1T in both image and video form from its time in Aspen, but now we’ve come across a brand new video of the electric truck.

This particular video is noteworthy in that it presents the R1T in a very up close format. We get to see the electric truck many nifty features, including its full pass-through, under-cab storage area.

Additionally, we get a rather good look at the charging door, it’s operation and the charging ports, too.

Then, as the video takes us around the back of the R1T electric truck, we see snowboards on a pretty slick-looking rear cab rack.

There are interior views of the R1T too. Inside, you get an all-too-brief look at those fancy seats we presented here not long ago.

And would you look at that massive frunk. That’s covered, secure storage for ya.

Grab an up-close look at the Rivian in the video above.

Video description: