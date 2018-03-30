Tesla Model 3 Backlog Still Close To 2 Years
Would-be owners face a 19-month long backlog of Model 3 reservations at the current production rate
Even with the record-shattering production of 7,000 vehicles rate achieved last week, some 5,000 of them being the Model 3, Tesla Motors is still a long way from home when actual deliveries of their mid-size sedan to most would-be owners come into play. Tesla Motors revealed that the company still has a backlog of about 420,000 Model 3 reservations. This means that, at the current production rate, an insanely long wait time of 19 months for their cars to be delivered could be experienced by the customers.
The remaining net Model 3 reservations count at the end of Q2 still stood at roughly 420,000 even though we have now delivered 28,386 Model 3 vehicles to date. When we start to provide customers an opportunity to see and test drive the car at their local store, we expect that our orders will grow faster than our production rate. Model 3 Dual Motor All Wheel Drive and Model 3 Dual Motor All Wheel Drive Performance cars will also be available in our stores shortly.
When the automaker revealed the Model 3, Tesla racked up an incredible number of reservations for their entry-level electric vehicle model. Even before most people could actually see or drive the car in person, the U.S. based automaker achieved close to half a million of reservations, a number that made waves throughout the car industry. With Tesla starting to change reservations into actual orders, that number dropped but is expected to rise to similar levels when Tesla reveals a fleet of display and test drive vehicles.
We can easily predict that when Tesla begins Model 3 deliveries on a higher scale and people actually get to see the vehicles in person – whether at a store or thanks to their friends and family – the growth of reservations and actual orders will once more, be impressive. While the tax credit break may impact those numbers a bit, Tesla is certainly on the way to rack up more Model 3 reservations in the forthcoming months. The only problem is you’ll have to wait for it. A long time.
Source: Electrek
46 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Backlog Still Close To 2 Years"
Yeah, the problem is if you really want one soon, you have to get the performance version, which pushes people back in the line who want to wait for a less fantastic (cheaper) version. 20 months sounds about right, for the least expensive model.
I would never get the S, too big. I might wait for the sport version, but that will probably be 5 years, before that is available..
S is definitely bigger, but not vastly. Could be a problem in a garage or something.
Chevy Impala – 201.3 Inches.
The Model S (196′ L) is about the size of a typical mid-size sedan, for reference:
’18 Fusion = 192″ L
’18 Camry = 193″ L
’18 Accord = 192′ L
At least on the outside. But with the compact EV drivetrain packaging it has more room on the inside and double the cargo capacity of a Camry or Accord.
I think when people feel the Model S is big it’s due to the width. It’s 5″ wider than a Camry. Also because of the extra weight, even though it’s planted due to the low center of gravity, it just feels big.
You don’t have to get the performance version, just the long range version (+$9000) with premium interior (+$5000).
I would have got the premium interior either way, so waiting came down to whether or not I wanted the long range battery. If I ordered an M3 now (which I did), I should be eligible for the $7500 rebate (YMMV). If I waited for the standard battery, I probably won’t get the rebate. So in essence, it was like getting the long-range battery for only $1500.
Now that the AWD and performance versions are available, order for the RWD version got pushed back a bit as well… Not too much, though.
It was 7k total Tesla vehicles not just model 3s. Model 3s were at 5k for the week. So the opening sentence to this article is factually false.
Edited.
I suppose this backlog was before Tesla asked 2500 USD to keep the order alive .
Surprinsingly , when asking for the 2500 USD , Tesla was saying : “we cannot guarranty any date of delivery ….. ….. but consider 2-4 months”.
Where is the catch ?
You never had an order, you had a reservation in line to place an order. Now that I have 2.5k down I have an order with a delivery date range. Very different things.
What is this date range ?
Mine was ordered on June 30th with $2,500 down payment. I am picking up Monday July 9th. I am in GA.
The 2500 wasn’t to “keep the order alive” it was to actually order the car. If you didn’t configure/order a car then you wouldn’t have to put any money down (aside from the refundable 1000 that you already did). If you wanted the SR version you would not have done anything since you cannot configure/order that version yet.
Thank you for clarifying that. The Tesla bashers have been having a heyday twisting that latest bit of news into FUD.
I think the public was expecting that eventually the $2500 requirement would go away with volume production. After all, you’ve already placed a $1000 deposit. If another manufacturer requires a deposit it is usually $500.
I was invited to configure back in April. But we had a lease on our i3 that was ending in September so we waited to configure near the end of June. I didn’t have to do anything and my original refundable $1,000 deposit held my configuration invite. Then we configured on June 20th and put down the non-refundable $2,500. I am picking up my Model 3 on Monday. Had no idea it would be delivered so soon so our timing on getting before the lease was up is definitely on the early side.
Actually the $2,500 IS refundable, but only for 3 days.
I’m prepared for the thumbs down…This is only true IF Tesla actually produces the $35K version…If for whatever reason including a MSRP increase, they cannot offer the $35K vehicle a lot of people will cancel…
Obviously.
But since they restated, just recently, that they will definitely go through with the $35,000 variant, this is kinda hypothetical…
“they restated” doesn’t exactly inspire confidence…Unless something recently changed, you still cannot buy a Model 3 withOUT the $5K PUP…
“This means that, at the CURRENT production rate, an insanely long wait time of 19 months for their cars to be delivered COULD be experienced by the customers.”
At the risk of sounding snarky is the premise of this article that there is some anticipation that production rates won’t be increasing from the current 5,000 M3s a week and hence the title of the article claiming backlog is STILL two years? Or is the premise of the article just a fun mathematical exercise where production output gets frozen at current levels and it is then calculated that current reservations would take two years?
I hear you, Philip, but I can kind of understand not wanting to try to forecast what the production rate will be over each of the next 6 or 7 quarters. Obviously it will be going up, but how fast will it be going up? I have no idea of what the 3 production rate will be next quarter, let alone in any of the 2019 quarters. Insideevs is the preeminent source for BEV numbers but I wouldn’t want to be Steven or Vanja and try to predict what the production rate will be in the coming quarters.
I can confidently predict that the exact 3 production numbers for each of the next four quarters will be…. More than what we have seen so far! 😉
What was the Model 3 peak backlog? I want to say 519,000, but I can’t find the reference.
Yes, it was roughly that. So in one year reservations have dropped 20%, but only 13% if you exclude deliveries. Obviously, to be a sustainable product reservations net deliveries will stop dropping at some point.
Remember, the backlog diminishes slowly with the greater number of cars they produce in a given period, even with new reservations.
Yes, that’s the 13% number above, which excludes deliveries.
Where did you find that number? I don’t remember them ever confirming anything in that range…
I’m holding onto my Sept-Nov window and not editing the order further, unless I cannot get the full US tax credit. Even if the 200k car was sold in June, I still have until Sept 30th to take delivery and get the full credit. oh the suspense….
Just read on FB, someone added EA to their order and had their delivery window moved out by an additional month, and probably lost out on unlimited data as a result.
Considering that EA is a software-only feature, it’s hard to imagine it would change the timeline… Is it possible that the window was actually updated before, and they simply only noticed after modifying the order?…
Last quarter’s Model 3 production began at a 2K per week, ended up at 5K, and yet for the entire quarter it averaged only 1.5K. That’s the number which should be used for calculations like these.
Let’s pretend that the peak production starts at 5k this quarter and finishes at 7k in Sept, but has an average of only 3,500/week. That represents 45,500 cars sold. The cheapest of those is 50,000 and the most expensive is maybe 80,000? Let’s pretend the average is 60k. That represents $2.73B in revenues, which would nearly double last year Q3. Numbers look fine to me.
Seven Electrics isn’t talking money, just production numbers. Claiming 7,000 when it turns out the average was actually 3,500 is misinformation. The average is far more representative than any peaks or troughs.
They claimed 7,000 because it WAS 7,000. NO ONE said 7,000 “average”
You just quoted 3 numbers, and we know the production rate is slowly rising.. So what number do you think should be used for the “long term average production rate?” – as 1.5K seems rather low, on a long term perspective…
It doesn’t matter if it seem’s low, if it’s the average then it’s the average whether people like it or not.
Quoting peak numbers is irrelevant. There’s no point pushing staff into producing 1,000 cars in a day then claiming you’re producing 7,000 a week when the reality is 500 a day on average. It’s absolutely meaningless tripe. Like any process it has peaks and troughs and you should be quoting the average.
(The number’s I’ve used are an example, randomly picked for ease of explanation).
Eleventy Pretend Electrics said:
“Last quarter’s Model 3 production began at a 2K per week, ended up at 5K…”
Factually incorrect, but nice trolling. 🙄
Q1 ended with an unsustainable burst at 2k per week, just as Q2 ended with an unsustainable burst at 5k per week. That’s not at all the same as Q2 beginning at a sustained 2k per week, any more than Q3 is beginning with a sustained 5k per week.
The estimate in the article is fine.
Except that 1,500 average for Q2 is just plain wrong. Learn you some maths.
I’d been wondering whether Tesla could sustain the same sales rate once its backlog was worked through. I guess it won’t matter for at least another two years.
Tesla is not going to spend lots of money and effort working up to a production rate far in excess of the rate at which it’s getting new orders. Its executives are not foolish enough to run the company off a cliff like that.
Tesla bashers have been predicting since the day Tesla sold its first car that its sales wouldn’t be sustainable. So far at least, they have been wrong every single time. I think that’s unlikely to change anytime soon.
Though 19 months seems like a long time, Tesla isn’t the only one(s) having this problem. The entire North American class 8 diesel truck market is backlogged 10 months, (that’s 145,000
orders booked)
People planning on making EV trucks need to get cranking, the sooner the better.
Why? What’s the holdup in truck manufacturing?
Another problem is that people may start to accelerate placing new reservations as Tesla becomes more “proven”. That could push the back log to 2+ years. I’ve been telling you people to cancel, but you don’t listen!
A friend just put in his reservation about a month ago, and got his email to configure a week or two ago. Delivery time was stated to be about 4 months. Once the cheaper version becomes available, I’m guessing the lead time is going to be several months (> 9) in my opinion
If there are 420,000 reservations and nearly a two year wait, then that means there’s probably a large number of potential buyers who either can’t wait or don’t have the patience to wait.
And given that Model Y should easily out sell Model 3, then we seeing a huge amount of future business for Tesla. And all for vehicles that start at $35K, not $25K.
(Elon: don’t goof up Model Y like you did Model X…)