Tesla Vs World: Unique Look Back At Tesla Killers That Failed To Kill
The Tesla killers are coming! Wait, what?
We must be talking about Rivian, right? With its R1T electric truck and R1S SUV, Tesla has some real competition coming.
But hold on a second. We did mention Tesla versus the world right? That implies not just one automaker. And what about the “unique look back” bit. Rivian is not really a look back, though it has existed for a decade.
Rivian is surely not the focus here.
Instead, we’re looking back to like 2012 and all of those “Tesla Killer” headlines that spread like wildfire across the Internet.
Lucky for us, we’ve got a friend in the name of Earl (@28delayslater on Twitter) who compiled these killer headlines into a really swell share.
You see, the truth is very few of these Tesla Killers ever became reality and those that did, didn’t live up to the hype or the headline. If any of them did, well, then why is Tesla still alive and kicking harder than ever these days? Proof of that kick? Just take a look at Model 3 sales, which are so strong all other electric car sales are tiny in comparison.
Let’s now take a stroll down that Tesla Killer memory lane. This is gonna be a fun one.
Lead image credit: @28delayslater
4 Comments on "Tesla Vs World: Unique Look Back At Tesla Killers That Failed To Kill"
A lot harder to kill Tesla now that they are dominating the luxury market and nipping away at the likes of Toyota and Hyundai. Meh. No one has gone all in on electric like Tesla. And any one close is 2-5 years behind on technology, innovation, and design.
Guys, Tesla is going to be dead by 2012 guaranteed!
Okay, okay 2013 the latest!
2014, they are dead for sure!
They can’t possibly survive through to 2015.
It’ll be a miracle if they make it to 2016!
2017, bankrupt, no other way!
I know I said it already a few times, but 2018, they are dead this time!
It’s just taking a little longer than predicted, but 2019, dead!
Okay, fine, 2020!
…
For sure, 3050!
I’m engaged in a battle with a troll on YouTube saying basically that. He swore that Elon would step down in disgrace and Tesla would be bankrupt in 6 months. “Mark my word!” So I did, and that deadline was almost 3 months ago. I challenged him on it, and now it’s “In 2 years, mark my word!” Lol these guys are nothing if not consistent. Consistently wrong.
Can’t leave out the original “Tesla-fighter” from 2009 that was supposed to compete against the original Roadster, by basically copying the idea of taking a Lotus and putting batteries in it: The Dodge EV:
https://www.motortrend.com/news/chrysler-envi-electric-vehicle-plans/
https://enthusiastnetwork.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/sites/5/2008/09/112_0809_06z-dodge_EV-front_three_quarter_view.jpg