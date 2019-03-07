Here’s A Look At Tesla’s New Supercharger V3 In Action

8 M BY EVANNEX

CHECK OUT TESLA’S NEW V3 SUPERCHARGER IN ACTION [VIDEO]

Recall when Apple first introduced its iPod. The tagline was: 1,000 songs in your pocket. Now, Tesla is introducing its new V3 Superchargers. There’s lots of factoids to cover with V3. But, perhaps a good place to start might be: V3 charges at rates of up to 1,000 miles per hour.

*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

According to Tesla, “A new 1MW power cabinet with a similar design to our utility-scale products supports peak rates of up to 250kW per car. At this rate, a Model 3 Long Range operating at peak efficiency can recover up to 75 miles of charge in 5 minutes and charge at rates of up to 1,000 miles per hour.”

Above: One small visible difference between V3 and V2 superchargers is a slightly thinner cable (Image: Electrek)

In essence, Tesla has triangulated three major improvements, “higher peak power with V3, dedicated vehicle power allocation across Supercharger sites, and On-Route Battery Warmup [which ultimately] enables customers to charge in half the time and Tesla to serve more than twice the number of customers per hour.”

Above: A look at Supercharger V3 in action (Youtube: Tesla Raj)

How will this improve Tesla’s ability to supercharge its ever-growing fleet? The company says, “With thousands of new Superchargers coming online in 2019, the launch of V3, and other changes we’re making to improve throughput, the Supercharger network will be able to serve more than 2x more vehicles per day at the end of 2019 compared with today – easily keeping pace with our 2019 fleet growth.”

Above: Tesla’s rollout for access with V3 will start with Model 3 and progress to S and X vehicles (Instagram: modelxpdx)

So what are the key takeaways here? At the end of the day, “V3 Supercharging will ultimately cut the amount of time customers spend charging by an average of 50%, as modeled on our fleet data.” With V3, Tesla anticipates, “the typical charging time at a V3 Supercharger will drop to around 15 minutes.”

===

Source: Tesla, Electrek, Tesla Raj

*InsideEVs Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.