Tesla Model 3 Enhanced Summon In Action: More Videos
It really summoned the car from the other part of the parking lot. Amazing.
Since Tesla made available the Enhanced Summon, more and more Tesla Model 3 owners try the feature of summoning cars from the parking space to the driver.
Here we gathered several videos, which show that the car is able to autonomously find its way to the driver and does it more or less correctly (in terms of final position). The main issue would be the pace of moving, which is probably too slow to use such a feature on a daily basis, especially at times of higher traffic in the parking lot or on the street. Hopefully, it’s just another step and further slight improvements that will increase the speed.
The Enhanced Summon is part of the Full Self-Driving capability package and is in addition to Tesla Summon Mode. It’s really a nifty little feature for various reasons, but it’s still a bit of a work in progress too.
If it saves me a walk in heavy rain while I stand safe under shelter it can take all the time it wants.
Sunny day I would rather walk anyways
Seems like a silly gimmick…especially since it would probably be faster to walk to your car. But I guess it does have some nice advantages like if it is raining and you can summon it to your sheltered spot or if you forgot where you parked.
And at least the “full self driving” package comes with some useful features instead of being just a largely bogus promissory note.
It already comes with navigate on autopilot and a stop light warning. The car also detects merging and lane-changing cars and lets them in. These features are industry-leading and quite useful.
It is certainly fun and gimmick thing. But that is why it is so cool especially among the engineers and techies in Si Valley.
Now, would I pay $8K (or $10K after delivery) for it? Probably not. I didn’t because I am pretty cheap.