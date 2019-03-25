Tesla Model 3 Enhanced Summon In Action: More Videos

1 H BY MARK KANE

It really summoned the car from the other part of the parking lot. Amazing.

Since Tesla made available the Enhanced Summon, more and more Tesla Model 3 owners try the feature of summoning cars from the parking space to the driver.

Here we gathered several videos, which show that the car is able to autonomously find its way to the driver and does it more or less correctly (in terms of final position). The main issue would be the pace of moving, which is probably too slow to use such a feature on a daily basis, especially at times of higher traffic in the parking lot or on the street. Hopefully, it’s just another step and further slight improvements that will increase the speed.

The Enhanced Summon is part of the Full Self-Driving capability package and is in addition to Tesla Summon Mode. It’s really a nifty little feature for various reasons, but it’s still a bit of a work in progress too.