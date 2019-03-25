Tesla Increases Model Y Prices By $1,000, Plus 3% Increase On Inventory Cars
Prices for the Model Y were apparently stable for long enough, so now it’s time for a change.
Tesla Model Y Design Studio lists three versions of the Model Y and prices all of them were increased by $1,000 (compared to initial pricing revealed at the unveiling) to stay in line with the rest of the lineup.
The new prices in the U.S. are:
- Performance – $61,000 (Fall 2020)
- Long Range AWD – $52,000 (Fall 2020)
- Long Range RWD – $48,000 (Fall 2020)
At the current stage, we don’t know yet whether the Standard battery version (not yet listed in the shop) will be increased by $1,000 from $39,000 to $40,000 too.
It’s expected that previously placed orders for the Model Y (before the price bump) will be honored. Anyways, with at least 1.5 years to first deliveries, prices will most likely change a few more times.
Separately, Elon Musk announced a price increase of ≈3% on all Tesla inventory cars worldwide on midnight on April 1 (effective April 2).
Please note prices on all Tesla inventory cars worldwide rise by ~3% on April 1
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2019
To be precise, midnight on April 1, so effective April 2
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2019
To be clear, this doesn’t affect Tesla website order prices. Existing inventory prices are currently slightly lower than on website. This will bring them in line.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2019
Here is the updated Tesla Model Y offering:
* prices for U.S. excl. $1,200 Destination & doc fee
Performance – $61,000 (Fall 2020)
- estimated EPA range – 280 miles (451 km)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.5 seconds
- top speed of 150 mph (241 km/h)
- 20″ Performance Wheels
Long Range AWD – $52,000 (Fall 2020)
- estimated EPA range – 280 miles (451 km)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.8 seconds
- top speed of 135 mph (217 km/h)
- 18″ wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)
Long Range RWD – $48,000 (Fall 2020)
- estimated EPA range – 300 miles (483 km)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.5 seconds
- top speed of 130 mph (209 km/h)
- 18″ wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)
Standard Range RWD – $39,000 (or $40,000?) (Spring 2021)
- estimated EPA range – 230 miles (370 km)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.9 seconds
- top speed of 120 mph (193 km/h)
- 18″ wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)
Common to all versions:
- Color other than Black for $1,500-$2,500
- Black and White interior for $1,000
- Seating up to 7 Adults ($3,000 option from 2021)
- Autopilot for $3,000 ($4,000 after delivery)
- Full Self-Driving Capability for $5,000 ($7,000 after delivery)
- Max Cargo Volume 66 cu ft
- 15″ Center Touchscreen
- Supercharging – Pay Per Use (15 minutes replenish up to 168 miles (270 km) of range
Premium Interior
- 12-way power adjustable front and rear heated seats
- Three independently folding 2nd-row seats
- Premium audio – 14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound
- Satellite-view maps with live traffic visualization and navigation
- In-car internet streaming music & media
- Internet browser
- Location-aware automatic garage door opener
- LED fog lamps
- Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection
- Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors
- Music and media over Bluetooth®
- Custom driver profiles
- Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones
Ordering
- The cost to place an order for Model Y is $2,500 USD (in the U.S.)
Availability
- in North America – expected from late 2020 (Standard battery from early 2021)
- in Europe – expected from early 2021 (Standard battery from early 2022)
- in China – expected from early 2021 (Standard battery from early 2022)
Man is he pumping the till to move metal. 1Q19 Tesla sales are going to be interesting – whatever they wind up being.