Tesla Increases Model Y Prices By $1,000, Plus 3% Increase On Inventory Cars

Prices for the Model Y were apparently stable for long enough, so now it’s time for a change.

Tesla Model Y Design Studio lists three versions of the Model Y and prices all of them were increased by $1,000 (compared to initial pricing revealed at the unveiling) to stay in line with the rest of the lineup.

The new prices in the U.S. are:

  • Performance – $61,000 (Fall 2020)
  • Long Range AWD – $52,000 (Fall 2020)
  • Long Range RWD – $48,000 (Fall 2020)

At the current stage, we don’t know yet whether the Standard battery version (not yet listed in the shop) will be increased by $1,000 from $39,000 to $40,000 too.

It’s expected that previously placed orders for the Model Y (before the price bump) will be honored. Anyways, with at least 1.5 years to first deliveries, prices will most likely change a few more times.

Separately, Elon Musk announced a price increase of ≈3% on all Tesla inventory cars worldwide on midnight on April 1 (effective April 2).

Here is the updated Tesla Model Y offering:

* prices for U.S. excl. $1,200 Destination & doc fee

Performance – $61,000 (Fall 2020)

  • estimated EPA range – 280 miles (451 km)
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.5 seconds
  • top speed of 150 mph (241 km/h)
  • 20″ Performance Wheels

Long Range AWD – $52,000 (Fall 2020)

  • estimated EPA range – 280 miles (451 km)
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.8 seconds
  • top speed of 135 mph (217 km/h)
  • 18″ wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)

Long Range RWD – $48,000 (Fall 2020)

  • estimated EPA range – 300 miles (483 km)
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.5 seconds
  • top speed of 130 mph (209 km/h)
  • 18″ wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)

Standard Range RWD – $39,000 (or $40,000?) (Spring 2021)

  • estimated EPA range – 230 miles (370 km)
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.9 seconds
  • top speed of 120 mph (193 km/h)
  • 18″ wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)

Common to all versions:

  • Color other than Black for $1,500-$2,500
  • Black and White interior for $1,000
  • Seating up to 7 Adults ($3,000 option from 2021)
  • Autopilot for $3,000 ($4,000 after delivery)
  • Full Self-Driving Capability for $5,000 ($7,000 after delivery)
  • Max Cargo Volume 66 cu ft
  • 15″ Center Touchscreen
  • Supercharging – Pay Per Use (15 minutes replenish up to 168 miles (270 km) of range

Premium Interior

  • 12-way power adjustable front and rear heated seats
  • Three independently folding 2nd-row seats
  • Premium audio – 14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound
  • Satellite-view maps with live traffic visualization and navigation
  • In-car internet streaming music & media
  • Internet browser
  • Location-aware automatic garage door opener
  • LED fog lamps
  • Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection
  • Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors
  • Music and media over Bluetooth®
  • Custom driver profiles
  • Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones

Ordering

  • The cost to place an order for Model Y is $2,500 USD (in the U.S.)

Availability

  • in North America – expected from late 2020 (Standard battery from early 2021)
  • in Europe – expected from early 2021 (Standard battery from early 2022)
  • in China – expected from early 2021 (Standard battery from early 2022)

