18 M BY MARK KANE

Prices for the Model Y were apparently stable for long enough, so now it’s time for a change.

Tesla Model Y Design Studio lists three versions of the Model Y and prices all of them were increased by $1,000 (compared to initial pricing revealed at the unveiling) to stay in line with the rest of the lineup.

The new prices in the U.S. are:

Performance – $61,000 (Fall 2020)

Long Range AWD – $52,000 (Fall 2020)

Long Range RWD – $48,000 (Fall 2020)

At the current stage, we don’t know yet whether the Standard battery version (not yet listed in the shop) will be increased by $1,000 from $39,000 to $40,000 too.

It’s expected that previously placed orders for the Model Y (before the price bump) will be honored. Anyways, with at least 1.5 years to first deliveries, prices will most likely change a few more times.

Separately, Elon Musk announced a price increase of ≈3% on all Tesla inventory cars worldwide on midnight on April 1 (effective April 2).

Please note prices on all Tesla inventory cars worldwide rise by ~3% on April 1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2019

To be precise, midnight on April 1, so effective April 2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2019

To be clear, this doesn’t affect Tesla website order prices. Existing inventory prices are currently slightly lower than on website. This will bring them in line. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2019

Here is the updated Tesla Model Y offering:

* prices for U.S. excl. $1,200 Destination & doc fee

Performance – $61,000 (Fall 2020)

estimated EPA range – 280 miles (451 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.5 seconds

top speed of 150 mph (241 km/h)

20″ Performance Wheels

Long Range AWD – $52,000 (Fall 2020)

estimated EPA range – 280 miles (451 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.8 seconds

top speed of 135 mph (217 km/h)

18″ wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)

Long Range RWD – $48,000 (Fall 2020)

estimated EPA range – 300 miles (483 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.5 seconds



top speed of 130 mph (209 km/h)

18″ wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)

Standard Range RWD – $39,000 (or $40,000?) (Spring 2021)

estimated EPA range – 230 miles (370 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.9 seconds



top speed of 120 mph (193 km/h)

18″ wheels (19’’ Sport Wheels for $1,500)

Common to all versions:

Color other than Black for $1,500-$2,500

Black and White interior for $1,000

Seating up to 7 Adults ($3,000 option from 2021)

Autopilot for $3,000 ($4,000 after delivery)

Full Self-Driving Capability for $5,000 ($7,000 after delivery)

Max Cargo Volume 66 cu ft

15″ Center Touchscreen

Supercharging – Pay Per Use (15 minutes replenish up to 168 miles (270 km) of range

Premium Interior

12-way power adjustable front and rear heated seats

Three independently folding 2nd-row seats

Premium audio – 14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound

Satellite-view maps with live traffic visualization and navigation

In-car internet streaming music & media

Internet browser

Location-aware automatic garage door opener

LED fog lamps

Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection

Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

Music and media over Bluetooth®

Custom driver profiles

Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones

Ordering

The cost to place an order for Model Y is $2,500 USD (in the U.S.)

Availability