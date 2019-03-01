Seat Reveals el-Born: Its First Long-Range Electric Hatchback

1 H BY MARK KANE

Seat el-Born previews production electric car, scheduled for 2020

Seat el-Born is the new all-electric concept, which will be unveiled at the Volkswagen Group Night, on March 4, and at the Geneva Motor Show.

It reminds us of the Volkswagen I.D. and we guess that it will be a kind of sporty/dynamic version of the German flagship. The Spanish car is named after one of the most iconic neighborhoods of Barcelona, where el-Born was designed and developed.

The el-Born is based on Volkswagen MEB platform and will be manufactured side-by-side with the I.D. in the Zwickau plant in Germany from 2020. This way Seat will become the second brand within the Volkswagen Group with a MEB-based EV on the market.

Seat decided to use 62 kWh battery and says it will be enough for up to 420 km (261 miles) of range in WLTP test cycle. To save energy during cold weather (for up to 60 km), conventional electrical heating is supported by heat pump. The 150 kW electric motor is expected to provide 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 7.5 seconds. A depleted battery can be then recharged in 47 minutes (0-80%) using DC fast charger (up to 100 kW).

Seat underlines that having an all-electric powertrain enabled it to maximize interior space. Images of the interior present a modern layout with 10” infotainment touchscreen.

“The sculpted cabin gives a feeling of lightness and floatability, but also technological advancement, with the integration of the digital cockpit, a 10” infotainment and connectivity screen perched in the centre of the dashboard. Once inside, the immediate focus is on the driver, with all the lines in the dashboard pointing towards whoever is behind the steering wheel. Space is no longer a premium inside the cabin, with all occupants enjoying more room to relax into their cocooning seats, thanks to the increased internal proportions, but the space is also used to maximise practicality and functionality. There is also greater storage space too; the ability to stow a bag between the two front seats is a simple and effective example of this maximised capacity.”

In terms of automation, Seat el-Born is equipped with level 2 systems to assist the driver.

Seat el-Born specs:

62 kWh battery

battery up to 420 km (261 miles) of range in WLTP test cycle

of range in test cycle up to 150 kW (204 PS)

0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds

0-80% fast charging in 47 minutes (up to 100 kW DC)

(up to 100 kW DC) based on MEB platform

Press blast:

