The Tesla Model Y is, at least from a sales perspective, the undisputed king of electric crossovers. However it's far from being shy of competition these days. YouTube channel TFLEV recently got the chance to check out the new Volvo C40 Recharge and found it to be one of the biggest surprises of the year.

The channel's host, Tommy, first mentioned how he wasn't a big fan of coupé-style crossovers, but that he actually liked the look of this one. That said as a result of its sloped looks rear headroom in the C40 isn't great for those over 6 foot.

Driving the C40 Recharge is an enjoyable experience. The C40 is fast. Very fast in fact. 0-60 mph takes just 4.5 seconds - quicker than most of its non-Tesla competition. The brakes are good and one pedal driving can be turned on and off.

The C40 does get a frunk, although you can only open it from inside the vehicle - not via the key. The frunk is decently sized although you don't get as much space as you do in the Model Y or Mach-E.

The C40's 20" aero wheels actually look good, unlike most aero wheels. You also only have only one trim to choose from - the $59,845 Ultimate. However, it is eligible for the full $7,500 Federal Tax Credit meaning the actual cost is as low as $52,345. In contrast, a Model Y would set you back at least $12,095 more. Also, the Ultimate trim means you basically get all you need as standard. The C40 handles well and feels comfortable. It's not a sports car and can understeer when pushed hard, but overall it drives excellently. It composes itself quite well off-road too.

The C40's 75 kWh pack produces over 400 hp and allows 150 kW fast charging. Range is 220 miles EPA meanwhile those in the US will only be getting the dual-motor AWD version. Inside the interior features recycled parts and vegan leather. The interior also has lots of innovative features like a space for a small trash can. You also get hooks for grocery bags in the trunk. The infotainment system is Google-powered and very intuitive. You don't get Apple CarPlay but it will come eventually via an OTA update.

In summary, Tommy was greatly impressed by the C40 and labeled it a really cool electric crossover and one of the biggest surprises of 2022. Given the Model Y's significant price rise, the C40 is now a seriously compelling alternative.