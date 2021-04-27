The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was recently revealed and it got plenty of very positive reviews. What's it like to drive? How spacious is it? How much range can you expect?

There aren't a whole lot of in-depth Ioniq 5 reviews yet. In fact, we just posted the first review that we found in English a few days ago. Interestingly, it was produced by YouTube channel Asian Petrolhead, the same channel that just posted this Ioniq 5 range test. If you haven't already watched Asian Petrolhead's previous Ioniq 5 videos, you may want to do that first, then come back here.

If you don't have time to watch several videos right now, no worries. The best part about this lengthy Ioniq 5 range test is the video includes much more than just a quick look at real-world range. It basically puts you in the car for the long haul, so you can see what it looks like, how much space it has, how it drives, and how its features work. In the meantime, the range is ticking away until the end.

Range tests can be boring content, though people are very interested to know how much range an EV gets in the real world. We appreciate that while this is a real-world range test, there is much more information to take in and digest while you're waiting for the final range results.

This Hyundai all-electric car can travel about 290 miles on the WLTP testing cycle. Various sources assume it will have an EPA-estimated range of 250 to 300 miles. Based on our calculation, the 290-mile WLTP rating translates to about 259 miles of EPA range.

Not surprisingly, Asian Petrolhead guessed that the car would take them about 260 miles. Instead, they traveled over 280 miles. However, it's important to note that they stopped with 6% remaining, and estimated the final few miles.

As always, check out the video above, as well as the related articles. Then, scroll down and leave us a comment.