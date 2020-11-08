As most of you are likely aware, social media can be nasty. Doug DeMuro quickly found this out when people questioned his comments about the upcoming GMC Hummer EV. DeMuro made it clear he's a huge fan of the future electric pickup truck, saying it will be the one to beat.

DeMuro also said he believes the Hummer EV is further along in development than the Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T. However, some Tesla fans quickly pointed out to DeMuro that there are fully functional prototypes of the Tesla and Rivian, but only a display model of the Hummer EV. DeMuro says the fans were "enraged."

We've seen the Hummer EV in a CGI video and we've seen a slowly moving display model that appears to be plugged into the wall. GM admitted that the automaker has just started production of the Hummer EV, and it doesn't actually have a fully functional prototype.

Meanwhile, there are several Rivian R1T prototypes and they've been on massive and difficult road trips. There may only be one Tesla Cybertruck, but it has proven its prowess, it was used to take people for rides at the reveal event, and Elon Musk has been spotted out driving it on public roads.

In GM's defense, it does have the entire platform and battery situation for the Hummer EV all sorted out, as well as the exterior and interior design we see in the display model. So, while GM doesn't have it all put together and working, it's arguably well underway. In addition, the automaker says it's coming to market around this time next year. That's a few months behind plans for the R1T, and potentially just ahead of the Cybertruck's launch.

With all of that said, DeMuro took offense and wasn't happy that some fans called him out on his statements. So, of course, he released this follow-up video to make his statements and opinions clear. He also says he made it to reply to the enraged fans. DeMuro also claims he's a huge Tesla fan, but he knows that some people in the Tesla community like to say otherwise. We'll leave that for you to decide.

Check out the video and then let us know what you think in the comment section below.