We have already written a lot about the GMC Hummer EV, but it is always better to see what it offers live or in video. Doug DeMuro managed to make a very informative one about the new luxury electric pickup truck. With a price tag of more than $100,000, it needs quite a myriad of features and equipment to justify that. The youtuber must have presented all of them above.

We knew off-road would be an important part of the Hummer EV proposition, but we never imagined it would be so capable – at least if the preliminary specs end up in the production version. The amazing attack angle, automated deflation of tires, crab mode, and very unusual cameras will make tackling Rubicon trails a piece of cake.

When it comes to practicality, the Hummer EV has very unusual storage compartments. DeMuro presented them, and we will not tell you where they are to keep you curious about the footage. Try to guess where they are before finding out.

We were also amazed by the amount of Easter eggs GM hid in the Hummer EV – or should we call the company EB (Easter Bunny) from now on? An American flag, maps of the Sea of Tranquility on the moon, Hummer symbols, and stylized “Hs” are all over the car. The moon landing references even pay tribute to the first step ever taken by mankind there.

The sad note about the video is when DeMuro comments about the Super Cruise. He defines it as a “self-driving system.” He also says it is even better than Tesla’s Autopilot – something Consumer Reports agrees with – as an “autonomous driving system.”

More prominent authors have already addressed this sort of mistake, but it is always useful to highlight that: there’s no “self-driving” or “autonomous” driving system in the market so far. Autopilot, FSD, and Super Cruise are Level 2 driving assistants until they evolve into something more complex or are not in beta testing anymore.

Apart from that dangerous misconception, DeMuro finishes his video hinting that he’ll probably get one, not without teasing the Tesla Cybertruck and the Rivian R1T. It is worth watching the video to get all details about the new electric truck, as well as to understand why the youtuber liked it so much.

