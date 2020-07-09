Production of the Polestar 2 started in early March, 2020 in China and now the first vehicles are finally starting to reach their intended markets. In the U.K., where it starts at £49,845, it was recently reviewed by WhatCar? which found it a very pleasant EV, although it argues it’s still not quite a match for the Tesla Model 3.

The Model 3 is quicker, faster, has a longer range, has more advanced tech and it’s better to drive. However, the Polestar 2 is a more practical car, since it’s a hatchback, and with its slightly taller ride height, it negates the need for a crossover - it looks like it’s a halfway house between the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in terms of ride height (and overall height).

Where the Polestar 2 outclasses the Model 3 is in the interior. Materials and assembly quality are better than the Tesla’s and according to the reviewer, it feels like a better quality product.

However, he does criticize it for how it goes around corners, where it is affected by its heft - it weighs 2.1 tons, a full four passengers more than the Model 3. And this has an impact on its agility, as well as road holding. On top of this, its steering is not as direct as the Model 3’s, or as communicative.

Based on conclusions drawn from this review, the Polestar 2 is definitely a good car, and since it’s priced close to the Model 3, it could make a dent in the latter’s sales. Only time, more reviews and eventually sales numbers will tell if it actually achieves that.