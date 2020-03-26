YouTube influencer Cleanerwatt has spent plenty of time researching how the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X compare to gas-powered competitors produced by BMW.

He provides telling charts with all the details related to pricing, standard features, fuel economy, depreciation, performance, safety, technology, and customer satisfaction. While BMW makes incredible luxury cars with fancy interiors and impressive top speeds, it simply can't compete with Tesla in most areas.

We really appreciate Cleanerwatt's in-depth research and attention to detail. He always includes all the links in the video description. Check them out for more information. We've also included all of the charts from the video in the gallery below:

Gallery: Tesla Vs BMW Key Metric Charts

20 Photos

