How do these automakers stack up? The detailed charts are very telling.

YouTube influencer Cleanerwatt has spent plenty of time researching how the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X compare to gas-powered competitors produced by BMW.

He provides telling charts with all the details related to pricing, standard features, fuel economy, depreciation, performance, safety, technology, and customer satisfaction. While BMW makes incredible luxury cars with fancy interiors and impressive top speeds, it simply can't compete with Tesla in most areas.

Check Out These Related Articles:

bmw accused editing i3 site false advertising BMW Accused Of Editing Website To Hide False Advertising On i3 Range
video tesla model x vs bmw mercedes suvs Tesla Model X Vs BMW X7, Mercedes GLS: 3-Row Luxury SUV Race & Review
tesla model 3 bmw 3series Which One Wins? WhatCar Puts Tesla Model 3 Versus BMW 3 Series
electric bmw 5 7 series Rumor Mill: All-Electric BMW 5-Series And 7-Series Coming Soon

We really appreciate Cleanerwatt's in-depth research and attention to detail. He always includes all the links in the video description. Check them out for more information. We've also included all of the charts from the video in the gallery below:

Gallery: Tesla Vs BMW Key Metric Charts

Tesla Vs BMW Key Metrics Charted
20 Photos
Tesla Vs BMW Key Metrics Charted Tesla Vs BMW Key Metrics Charted Tesla Vs BMW Key Metrics Charted Tesla Vs BMW Key Metrics Charted Tesla Vs BMW Key Metrics Charted Tesla Vs BMW Key Metrics Charted Tesla Vs BMW Key Metrics Charted

Once you've watched the video and checked out the sources, leave us a comment below.

Video Description via Cleanerwatt on YouTube:

Tesla Electric vs BMW Gas: Which Vehicles are Better? + Side by Side Feature Comparison

*** All video and pictures are used with permission or in accordance to the copyright owner's stated policies and use allowance. ***

Image & Video Clip Sources:
1. Tesla Media
2. BMW Media

Data Sources:
1. BMW 7 Series: https://www.caranddriver.com/reviews/...
2. BMW 3 Series: https://www.caranddriver.com/reviews/...
3. Fuel Economy: www.fueleconomy.gov
4. Forbes Depreciation: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimgorze...
5. Depreciation: https://www.iseecars.com/cars-that-ho... & https://www.iseecars.com/cars-to-buy-...
6. Forbes Article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimgorze...
7. Tesla Safety: https://www.tesla.com/blog/model-3-lo... & https://www.regulations.gov/document?...
8. BMW Safety: https://www.nhtsa.gov/vehicle/2019/BM...