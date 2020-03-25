First deliveries of the highly anticipated Tesla Model Y have commenced and videos of the car are now starting to pour in. This one by Doug DeMuro is the longest and most in-depth look at it so far, so sit back, grab some popcorn and take the time to take it all in - the video is over 32 minutes long, so snacks and a drink are definitely in order.

DeMuro gives the Model Y a fair evaluation and says there is plenty to like about it, although he does make it clear that he thinks it’s not quite perfect. He reviews a well-specced Performance model that comes with the Performance Upgrade package.

He is keen to point out that while the Model Y shares around 75 percent of its components with the Model 3, it is definitely a more roomy and practical proposition. A lot of that has to do with it being a hatchback and slightly taller, making loading people and things into the car easier.

According to Doug, when Tesla adds the third row of seats to the Model Y, it will become the single best Tesla in the entire lineup, because right now it can’t cater for the needs of those who require more than 5 seats.

Out on the road, there’s nothing surprising about it: it’s really fast, thanks to the 450 horsepower and 640 Nm (471 pound-feet) of torque on tap and with the higher driving position, it does roll a bit more than a Model 3 and it also feels less sporty to drive than a Model 3. The example driven in the video also rode on 21-inch rims and this had a negative effect on comfort levels.

Overall, DeMuro is really impressed with the Model Y, even if it’s not going into uncharted territory. It feels like a taller Model 3 and since the market is migrating more and more towards crossovers and SUVs, the fact that there’s now a cheaper high-riding Tesla is all that matters.