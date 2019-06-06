We welcome Motor Trend's (MT) first official test review of the Tesla Model 3 Long Range dual motor all-wheel-drive sedan. According to the publication:

"It's the fourth-quickest sedan we've ever tested behind the Model S P100D Ludicrous (2.3 seconds to 60 mph), Porsche Panamera (2.8), BMW M5, and Mercedes-AMG E 63 S (tied at 3.0), each one of which is all-wheel drive."

MT admits that all-wheel drive has not always been the go-to when it comes to sports cars. It adds extra weight and simply may not be needed in most sports-car-driving situations. However, with instant all-electric torque, superb traction control, and excellent road grip, it can be a desirable option, "especially for heavier cars."

Based on MT's tests, the 4,062-pound Model 3 Long Range AWD sedan was able to pull off a zero-to-60-mph sprint in just 4 seconds flat. Its quarter-mile time came in at just 13.1 seconds. MT reminds us that this car only cranks out a mere 346 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. The article notes:

"The acceleration data alone beautifully demonstrates the advantage of all-wheel traction: eight-tenths of a second gained getting up to freeway speeds and nine-tenths gained in the quarter, just by powering the front wheels. That puts the standard Long Range Dual Motor car just 0.9 second behind the Performance model to 60 mph and 0.8 behind at the quarter, traveling only 2 mph slower."

Moreover, this particular Tesla bests the Audi S4 and keeps pace with the BMW M6 Gran Coupe, Ford Mustang GT, Chevrolet Camaro SS, and Dodge Hellcat variants, not to mention just falling a wee bit short of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Cadillac CTS-V.

